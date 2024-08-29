How to watch Napoli vs. Parma in Serie A: With and without cable
The transfer window has provided some big news for Napoli. They have signed Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea, whilst Scott McTominay is also set to join them from Manchester United. There is also the potential outward move of Victor Osimhen to Chelsea or Al-Ahli.
Antonio Conte's side suffered a 3-0 loss to Verona in their first Serie A game of the season. However, they responded to this by beating Bologna by the same scoreline. Napoli's opposition this weekend is Parma who drew with Fiorentina in their opening game but then beat AC Milan 2-1.
Matteo Cancellieri scored the winner against Milan. He has had an interesting career so far. He came through AS Roma's academy but now is a player of their city rivals Lazio — he is only on loan at Parma from the team from Rome.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Napoli against Parma match will be on CBS Sports Golazo Network. It will kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31. The game will take place at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.
Subscription details
Watch this match on the CBS Sports Golazo Network for free with the CBS Sports app, available on Roku, Apple+, Amazon Fire and more.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Paramount+
Paramount+ is a streaming service that covers all the action in Champions League, the Championship and Serie A, in addition to television shows and movies.
Free trials and discounts
Check out Paramount+ with a seven-day free trial, or subscribe on plans for either $5.99 per month or $59.99 for the year.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
In the United Kingdom, Serie A will be broadcast on TNT Sports.
Canada viewers
In Canada, you can watch Serie A on Fubo.
Australia viewers
If you are watching Serie A in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to beIN Sports Connect.
Projected starting XI for Napoli
Position
Player
GK
Alex Meret
CB
Giovanni Di Lorenzo
CB
Amir Rrahmani
CB
Alessandro Buongiorno
RWB
Pasquale Mazzocchi
CM
Frank Anguissa
CM
Stanislav Lobotka
LWB
Mathias Olivera
CAM
Matteo Politano
CAM
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
CF
Giacomo Raspadori
Projected starting XI for Parma
Position
Empoli
GK
Zion Suzuki
RB
Woyo Coulibaly
CB
Botond Balogh
CB
Alessandro Circati
LB
Emanuele Valeri
CDM
Nahuel Estevez
CDM
Adrian Bernabe Garcia
RM
Dennis Man
CAM
Matteo Cancellieri
LM
Valentin Mihaila
CF
Ange-Yoan Bonny