How to watch Napoli vs. Parma in Serie A: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Napoli versus Parma in Serie A this weekend.

By Robert Wheeler

Napoli v Bologna - Serie A
Napoli v Bologna - Serie A / Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages
The transfer window has provided some big news for Napoli. They have signed Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea, whilst Scott McTominay is also set to join them from Manchester United. There is also the potential outward move of Victor Osimhen to Chelsea or Al-Ahli.

Antonio Conte's side suffered a 3-0 loss to Verona in their first Serie A game of the season. However, they responded to this by beating Bologna by the same scoreline. Napoli's opposition this weekend is Parma who drew with Fiorentina in their opening game but then beat AC Milan 2-1.

Matteo Cancellieri scored the winner against Milan. He has had an interesting career so far. He came through AS Roma's academy but now is a player of their city rivals Lazio — he is only on loan at Parma from the team from Rome.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Napoli against Parma match will be on CBS Sports Golazo Network. It will kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31. The game will take place at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

Subscription details

Watch this match on the CBS Sports Golazo Network for free with the CBS Sports app, available on Roku, Apple+, Amazon Fire and more.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Paramount+

Paramount+ is a streaming service that covers all the action in Champions League, the Championship and Serie A, in addition to television shows and movies.

Free trials and discounts

Check out Paramount+ with a seven-day free trial, or subscribe on plans for either $5.99 per month or $59.99 for the year.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

In the United Kingdom, Serie A will be broadcast on TNT Sports.

Canada viewers

In Canada, you can watch Serie A on Fubo.

Australia viewers

If you are watching Serie A in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to beIN Sports Connect.

Projected starting XI for Napoli

Position

Player

GK

Alex Meret

CB

Giovanni Di Lorenzo

CB

Amir Rrahmani

CB

Alessandro Buongiorno

RWB

Pasquale Mazzocchi

CM

Frank Anguissa

CM

Stanislav Lobotka

LWB

Mathias Olivera

CAM

Matteo Politano

CAM

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

CF

Giacomo Raspadori

Projected starting XI for Parma

Position

GK

Zion Suzuki

RB

Woyo Coulibaly

CB

Botond Balogh

CB

Alessandro Circati

LB

Emanuele Valeri

CDM

Nahuel Estevez

CDM

Adrian Bernabe Garcia

RM

Dennis Man

CAM

Matteo Cancellieri

LM

Valentin Mihaila

CF

Ange-Yoan Bonny

