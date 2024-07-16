Fansided

How to watch Nashville vs. Orlando City in MLS: With and without cable

Here is everything you need to know to watch Nashville against Orlando City in MLS.

By Robert Wheeler

Orlando City SC v New England Revolution
Orlando City SC v New England Revolution / Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/GettyImages
Facundo Torres of Orlando City has often been linked with a move to Europe. Notably last year it was mentioned that Arsenal of the Premier League could be his next destination. However, nothing materialised.

Torres is still showing his class in MLS and scored twice in Orlando's 3-1 win over the New England Revolution last Saturday. His Orlando side takes on Nashville in their next game and they will need a win to help cement themselves in the playoff positions.

How to watch Nashville vs. Orlando City with cable

Cable TV channels

The Nashville versus Orlando City match will be on FS1 and FOX Deportes. It will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 17. The game will occur at Geodis Park in Nashville, United States.

Subscription details

You can watch FS1 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then FOX Deportes is for you.

How to watch Nashville vs. Orlando City without cable

MLS Season Pass

Every MLS game is on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and it is available for $12.99 each month or $79 for the whole season.

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch some MLS games on FOX, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2 and Fox Deportes through Fubo. However, you will need to check that those channels are available in your region and if the match you want is being broadcast by one of those channels.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes' coverage of MLS is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing and that the specific game you want to watch is on one of these channels.

Free trials and discounts

MLS Season Pass is cheaper for existing Apple TV customers. If you do not have Apple TV then it will cost you $14.99 monthly or $99 for the season.

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is available in most countries around the World. The pricing will be similar to US prices. In the United Kingdom per instance, it will cost you £12.99 each month or £79 for the season, while non-Apple TV members will have to pay £14.99 monthly or £99 for the whole campaign.

Projected starting XI for Nashville

Position

Player

GK

Joe Willis

RB

Shaquell Moore

CB

Josh Bauer

CB

Jack Maher

LB

Daniel Lovitz

CDM

Sean Davis

CDM

Dru Yearwood

RM

Tyler Boyd

CAM

Hany Mukhtar

LM

Sam Surridge

CF

Teal Bunbury

Projected starting XI for Orlando City

Position

Player

GK

Pedro Gallese

RB

Dagur Dan Thorhallsson

CB

Rodrigo Schlegel

CB

Robin Jansson

LB

Kyle Smith

CDM

Cesar Araujo

CDM

Wilder Cartagena

RM

Facundo Torres

CAM

Martin Ojeda

LM

Ivan Dario Angulo Cortes

CF

Ramiro Enrique

