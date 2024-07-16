How to watch Nashville vs. Orlando City in MLS: With and without cable
Facundo Torres of Orlando City has often been linked with a move to Europe. Notably last year it was mentioned that Arsenal of the Premier League could be his next destination. However, nothing materialised.
Torres is still showing his class in MLS and scored twice in Orlando's 3-1 win over the New England Revolution last Saturday. His Orlando side takes on Nashville in their next game and they will need a win to help cement themselves in the playoff positions.
How to watch Nashville vs. Orlando City with cable
Cable TV channels
The Nashville versus Orlando City match will be on FS1 and FOX Deportes. It will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 17. The game will occur at Geodis Park in Nashville, United States.
Subscription details
You can watch FS1 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then FOX Deportes is for you.
How to watch Nashville vs. Orlando City without cable
MLS Season Pass
Every MLS game is on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and it is available for $12.99 each month or $79 for the whole season.
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch some MLS games on FOX, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2 and Fox Deportes through Fubo. However, you will need to check that those channels are available in your region and if the match you want is being broadcast by one of those channels.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes' coverage of MLS is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing and that the specific game you want to watch is on one of these channels.
Free trials and discounts
MLS Season Pass is cheaper for existing Apple TV customers. If you do not have Apple TV then it will cost you $14.99 monthly or $99 for the season.
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is available in most countries around the World. The pricing will be similar to US prices. In the United Kingdom per instance, it will cost you £12.99 each month or £79 for the season, while non-Apple TV members will have to pay £14.99 monthly or £99 for the whole campaign.
Projected starting XI for Nashville
Position
Player
GK
Joe Willis
RB
Shaquell Moore
CB
Josh Bauer
CB
Jack Maher
LB
Daniel Lovitz
CDM
Sean Davis
CDM
Dru Yearwood
RM
Tyler Boyd
CAM
Hany Mukhtar
LM
Sam Surridge
CF
Teal Bunbury
Projected starting XI for Orlando City
Position
Player
GK
Pedro Gallese
RB
Dagur Dan Thorhallsson
CB
Rodrigo Schlegel
CB
Robin Jansson
LB
Kyle Smith
CDM
Cesar Araujo
CDM
Wilder Cartagena
RM
Facundo Torres
CAM
Martin Ojeda
LM
Ivan Dario Angulo Cortes
CF
Ramiro Enrique