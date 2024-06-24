How to watch NBA Summer League 2024 with & without cable: Full streaming guide
By Curt Bishop
The 2023-24 NBA season has come to an end, but that doesn't mean that basketball is taking any time off.
Fortunately, there is more basketball to be had in the coming weeks. There are three summer leagues that will take place.
Starting on Saturday, July 6, basketball will resume with the California Classic Summer League, which will last until July 10. The Salt Lake City Summer League will kick off on July 8 and end on the 10th.
Following this will be the NBA 2K25 Summer League. That will take place from July 12-22.
Here is how fans can watch the games during the NBA Summer League.
How to watch the NBA Summer League
Games will air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, and NBA TV for fans with a cable package. For fans without cable packages, the games can be streamed from those channels on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.
Fortunately, there appear to be a lot of options for fans to watch the summer league games, so it shouldn't be too hard to find a way to tune in. It should be exciting to see what happens in this year's summer leagues.
These leagues are typically used for teams to try out some of their G League prospects and recently drafted players, so we may get a glimpse at some of the NBA's most exciting young prospects as they prepare to begin their careers and take the league by storm.
It should be a fun summer as we await the arrival of the 2024-25 NBA season. We'll see how the summer leagues play out and how it ultimately sets up next season.