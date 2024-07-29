How to watch New Zealand vs. France in the Olympics: With and without cable
France defeated the United States 3-0 in their opening match of this summer's Olympics. Thierry Henry's side then made it two wins from two games with a 1-0 win over Guinea. The winning goal against Guinea came from an unlikely source of defender Kiliann Sildillia.
For France to finish top of their group, they need just a draw against New Zealand this week. However, Les Bleus will be very confident of winning comfortably. Especially as New Zealand go into this game on the back of losing 4-1 to Team USA.
Henry has been linked with the vacant USMNT head coach role. If he is to go far in the Olympics this summer then he will be making a huge claim to getting the role.
How to watch New Zealand vs. France with cable
Cable TV channels
The New Zealand against France match will be on Universo. It will kick off at 01:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30. The game will occur at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France.
Subscription details
Universo is available on every major cable network.
How to watch New Zealand vs. France without cable
Peacock Premium
Peacock Premium is NBCUniversal's streaming platform. As well as sports, it also shows movies and shows.
You can watch the Olympics on Peacock with plans starting at $8 per month with adverts. To watch without commercials it will cost $14.
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and after that, it will cost you $79.99/month. You can watch the Olympics on Universo through Fubo.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free plan anymore.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can some of the Olympics for free on the BBC and on their streaming platform BBC iPlayer. However, to watch many of the games you will need to be subscribed to Discovery Plus which is available for a limited offer of just £3.99.
Canada viewers
In Canada, you can watch the Olympics for free on CBC and on their streaming platform CBC Gem.
Australia viewers
If you are watching the Olympics from Australia, you can do so for free on the Nine Network and their streaming platform 9Now.
Projected starting XI for New Zealand
Position
Player
GK
Alex Paulsen
RB
Tyler Bindon
CB
Finn Surman
CB
Michael Boxall
LB
Lukas Kelly-Heald
CDM
Matthew Sheridan
CDM
Matthew Garbett
RM
Oskar van Hattum
CAM
Sarpreet Singh
LM
Jesse Randall
CF
Ben Waine
Projected starting XI for France
Position
Player
GK
Guillaume Restes
RB
Kiliann Sildillia
CB
Loic Bade
CB
Castello Lukeba
LB
Adrien Truffert
RM
Maghnes Akliouche
CM
Manu Kone
LM
Joris Chotard
CAM
Michael Olise
CF
Arnaud Kalimuendo
CF
Alexandre Lacazette