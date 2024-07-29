Fansided

How to watch New Zealand vs. France in the Olympics: With and without cable

Here is everything you need to know to watch New Zealand against France in the Olympics this week.

By Robert Wheeler

France v United States: Men's Football - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day -2
France v United States: Men's Football - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day -2 / Clive Mason/GettyImages
France defeated the United States 3-0 in their opening match of this summer's Olympics. Thierry Henry's side then made it two wins from two games with a 1-0 win over Guinea. The winning goal against Guinea came from an unlikely source of defender Kiliann Sildillia.

For France to finish top of their group, they need just a draw against New Zealand this week. However, Les Bleus will be very confident of winning comfortably. Especially as New Zealand go into this game on the back of losing 4-1 to Team USA.

Henry has been linked with the vacant USMNT head coach role. If he is to go far in the Olympics this summer then he will be making a huge claim to getting the role.

How to watch New Zealand vs. France with cable

Cable TV channels

The New Zealand against France match will be on Universo. It will kick off at 01:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30. The game will occur at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France.

Subscription details

Universo is available on every major cable network.

How to watch New Zealand vs. France without cable

Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium is NBCUniversal's streaming platform. As well as sports, it also shows movies and shows.

You can watch the Olympics on Peacock with plans starting at $8 per month with adverts. To watch without commercials it will cost $14.

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and after that, it will cost you $79.99/month. You can watch the Olympics on Universo through Fubo.

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free plan anymore.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can some of the Olympics for free on the BBC and on their streaming platform BBC iPlayer. However, to watch many of the games you will need to be subscribed to Discovery Plus which is available for a limited offer of just £3.99.

Canada viewers

In Canada, you can watch the Olympics for free on CBC and on their streaming platform CBC Gem.

Australia viewers

If you are watching the Olympics from Australia, you can do so for free on the Nine Network and their streaming platform 9Now.

Projected starting XI for New Zealand

Position

Player

GK

Alex Paulsen

RB

Tyler Bindon

CB

Finn Surman

CB

Michael Boxall

LB

Lukas Kelly-Heald

CDM

Matthew Sheridan

CDM

Matthew Garbett

RM

Oskar van Hattum

CAM

Sarpreet Singh

LM

Jesse Randall

CF

Ben Waine

Projected starting XI for France

Position

Player

GK

Guillaume Restes

RB

Kiliann Sildillia

CB

Loic Bade

CB

Castello Lukeba

LB

Adrien Truffert

RM

Maghnes Akliouche

CM

Manu Kone

LM

Joris Chotard

CAM

Michael Olise

CF

Arnaud Kalimuendo

CF

Alexandre Lacazette

