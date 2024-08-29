Fansided

How to watch Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Newcastle United versus Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend.

By Robert Wheeler

Tottenham Hotspur FC v Everton FC - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur FC v Everton FC - Premier League / David Rogers/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Newcastle United were boosted this week by the return of Sando Tonali from his betting ban. The Italian midfielder played his first game back in the Magpies' victory over Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup on penalties.

Eddie Howe's side take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend. Both sides have won and drawn in their opening two games in the league this season. Spurs' last game was a 4-0 thrashing of Everton which included Son Heung-min scoring a brace.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Newcastle against Tottenham Hotspur match will be on USA Network and Universo. It will kick off at 8:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Sep. 1. The game will occur at St James' Park in Newcastle, England.

Subscription details

You can watch USA Network and Universo on every major cable network.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch the Premier League on USA Network and Universo through Fubo. However, you will need to make sure that those channels are available in your region. Also, you must check that the specific match you want to watch is being broadcast by one of the channels.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch USA Network and Universo's coverage of the Premier League is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get USA Network and Universo before subscribing. Also, check that the Premier League channel you want to watch is being shown on one of those channels.

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

In the United Kingdom, the Premier League will be broadcast on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.

Canada viewers

In Canada, you can watch the Premier League through Peacock Premium and Fubo.

Australia viewers

If you are watching in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Optus Sport.

Projected starting XI for Newcastle

Position

Player

GK

Nick Pope

RB

Valentino Livramento

CB

Emil Krafth

CB

Dan Burn

LB

Lloyd Kelly

RM

Sean Longstaff

CM

Bruno Guimaraes

LM

Joelinton

RW

Harvey Barnes

CF

Alexander Isak

LW

Anthony Gordon

Projected starting XI for Tottenham

Position

Player

GK

Guglielmo Vicario

RB

Pedro Porro

CB

Cristian Romero

CB

Micky van de Ven

LB

Destiny Udogie

RM

Dejan Kulusevski

CM

Yves Bissouma

LM

James Maddison

RW

Brennan Johnson

CF

Heung-Min Son

LW

Wilson Odobert

feed

Home/Premier League