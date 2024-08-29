How to watch Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League: With and without cable
Newcastle United were boosted this week by the return of Sando Tonali from his betting ban. The Italian midfielder played his first game back in the Magpies' victory over Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup on penalties.
Eddie Howe's side take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend. Both sides have won and drawn in their opening two games in the league this season. Spurs' last game was a 4-0 thrashing of Everton which included Son Heung-min scoring a brace.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Newcastle against Tottenham Hotspur match will be on USA Network and Universo. It will kick off at 8:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Sep. 1. The game will occur at St James' Park in Newcastle, England.
Subscription details
You can watch USA Network and Universo on every major cable network.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch the Premier League on USA Network and Universo through Fubo. However, you will need to make sure that those channels are available in your region. Also, you must check that the specific match you want to watch is being broadcast by one of the channels.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch USA Network and Universo's coverage of the Premier League is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get USA Network and Universo before subscribing. Also, check that the Premier League channel you want to watch is being shown on one of those channels.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
In the United Kingdom, the Premier League will be broadcast on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.
Canada viewers
In Canada, you can watch the Premier League through Peacock Premium and Fubo.
Australia viewers
If you are watching in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Optus Sport.
Projected starting XI for Newcastle
Position
Player
GK
Nick Pope
RB
Valentino Livramento
CB
Emil Krafth
CB
Dan Burn
LB
Lloyd Kelly
RM
Sean Longstaff
CM
Bruno Guimaraes
LM
Joelinton
RW
Harvey Barnes
CF
Alexander Isak
LW
Anthony Gordon
Projected starting XI for Tottenham
Position
Player
GK
Guglielmo Vicario
RB
Pedro Porro
CB
Cristian Romero
CB
Micky van de Ven
LB
Destiny Udogie
RM
Dejan Kulusevski
CM
Yves Bissouma
LM
James Maddison
RW
Brennan Johnson
CF
Heung-Min Son
LW
Wilson Odobert