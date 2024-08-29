Fansided

How to watch Ohio State vs. Akron with and without cable: Full streaming guide

Ohio State will open its season against Akron. Here's everything you need to know about watching the Buckeyes.

By Rob Wolkenbrod

Ohio State v Michigan
Ohio State v Michigan / Aaron J. Thornton/GettyImages
After watching Michigan capture the College Football Playoff National Championship from home, Ohio State is eager to reclaim its place atop this rivalry and the college football world. Their starting point: facing Akron in the first week of the season. The game is set for Saturday, Aug. 31, at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Incoming transfer Will Howard takes over as quarterback for the Buckeyes following Kyle McCord's departure to Syracuse. It will be interesting to see how he performs in his first game under Chip Kelly's offense (Kelly is in his first season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the Buckeyes), even against a softer opponent, as the senior signal-caller aims to establish himself early.

Akron is set to start its own transfer quarterback, with former North Carolina and Cal player Ben Finley taking over. However, despite his Power Four experience, the Zips face an uphill battle to topple one of the top teams in college football.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Akron with cable

Using your cable provider's online platform

If you can't watch the game from home, you can still stream it through your cable provider’s online platform by logging in with your credentials on their streaming service.

Watching on network TV channels

CBS will broadcast this game, making it widely available through most cable providers. Just switch to the network to watch when the game starts on Saturday afternoon.

The best way to find out which channel CBS is on is by using the CBS Channel Finder. This nifty tool lets you quickly see if your cable provider carries the network and, if so, the specific channel number. Below are some national service providers who carry CBS:

Service Provider

Channel Number

Cox Communications

See local listings

Dish Network

See local listings

AT&T DirecTV

See local listings

Verizon Fios

See local listings

Charter Spectrum

See local listings

AT&T U-Verse

See local listings

Comcast Xfinity

See local listings

Streaming options without cable

Subscription-based streaming services with CBS

Streamer

Cost

Free trial?

YouTube TV

$72.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Hulu + Live TV

$76.99/month

Yes, 3 days

Sling TV (Orange)

$40/month

No, but has discount for new users

FuboTV

$79.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Free trials and discounts

As noted earlier, FuboTV provides a free seven-day trial before the monthly fee begins. Sling offers special discounts for new users, including a reduced subscription cost. Hulu + Live TV also includes CBS in select bundles, with a three-day free trial available. However, remember that with free trials and promotional deals, you’ll be charged the full price unless you cancel before the trial period ends.

Watching on mobile devices

All of the above options have mobile apps available on Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store on Android.

