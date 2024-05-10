How to watch Paul Skenes debut with Pirates on MLB TV for free
At long last, rookie phenom Paul Skenes will make his debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs.
Skenes didn't actually have to wait all that long to get his first taste of major league action, at least compared to most other prospects. Skenes is no ordinary prospect though.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Skenes quickly worked his way up Pittsburgh's system proving he's ready to face even tougher competition. Through 12 minor league appearances, he has an ERA of 1.85. This year alone he's allowed only three earned runs in 27.1 innings pitched. He's struck out 45.
It was a matter of when, not if Skenes and his flamethrower of an arm would get on the mound for the Pirates this season. Now that he's scheduled, his debut will be must-watch TV. So how can fans watch?
Free MLB.TV preview comes at perfect time to watch Paul Skenes
It'll be easier than usual for fans across the country to watch Skenes make his debut even though the game is on MLB.TV. That's because they're holding a free preview weekend for Mother's Day.
From Friday to Sunday, MLB.TV will be free to watch with only an MLB.com accounted needed to access games (no credit card or other form of payment is required).
The game between the Cubs and Pirates will begin at 4:05 p.m. ET at PNC Park.
Skenes represents the future of Pittsburgh baseball. They're hoping he can give them a boost in the present as well. The Pirates are in third place in the NL Central, 5.5 games behind the Brewers in first place and 5.0 games back of the Cubs in second.
Along with the Skenes' debut, fans will be able to tune in to every game except for those being broadcast on Apple TV+ like Diamond-Orioles and Royals-Angels on Friday and on ESPN like Braves-Mets on Sunday.