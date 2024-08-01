How to watch Philadelphia Union vs. Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup: With and without cable
The Philadelphia Union had a great start to their Leagues Cup campaign as they beat Charlotte 1-0 thanks to a goal from Tai Baribo. The Israeli international has now scored seven goals in 12 games in all competitions this season.
Unfortunately, Cruz Azul did not have the best of starts to this year's Leagues Cup as they lost to Charlotte on penalties. The Liga MX side needs to get a result against the Union this week if they are to progress in the tournament.
Cruz Azul's roster includes former Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis. The Greek international was prolific in MLS for Atlanta. He has also already scored twice and made an assist in three Liga MX games for Cruz Azul.
How to watch Philadelphia Union vs. Cruz Azul with cable
Cable TV channels
The Philadelphia Union vs. Cruz Azul match will be on FS1 and UniMas. It will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 4. The game will occur at Subaru Park in Pennsylvania, United States.
Subscription details
You can watch FS1 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish, UniMas is for you and is also available on most cable networks.
How to watch Philadelphia Union vs. Cruz Azul without cable
MLS Season Pass
Every Leagues Cup game is on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and is available for $12.99 monthly or $79 for the whole season.
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch some Leagues Cup games on FOX, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, Fox Deportes and UniMas through Fubo. However, you will need to check that those channels are available in your region and if the Leagues Cup match you want to watch is broadcasted by one of those channels.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can use to watch FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, and UniMas' coverage of the Leagues Cup is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX or UniMas before subscribing and that the specific Leagues Cup game you want to watch is on one of these channels.
Free trials and discounts
MLS Season Pass is cheaper for existing Apple TV customers. If you do not have Apple TV then it will cost you $14.99 monthly or $99 for the season.
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is available in most countries around the World. The pricing will be similar to US prices. In the United Kingdom per instance, it will cost you £12.99 each month or £79 for the season, while non-Apple TV members will have to pay £14.99 monthly or £99 for the whole campaign.
Projected starting XI for the Philadelphia Union
Position
Player
GK
Andre Blake
RB
Olivier Mbaizo
CB
Jakob Glesnes
CB
Jack Elliott
LB
Kai Wagner
CDM
Jose Martinez
CM
Quinn Sullivan
CM
Alejandro Bedoya
CAM
Daniel Gazdag
CF
Tai Baribo
CF
Samuel Adeniran
Projected starting XI for Cruz Azul
Position
Player
GK
Kevin Mier
RB
Jorge Sanchez
CB
Willer Ditta
CB
Luis Romo
CB
Gonzalo Piovi
LB
Carlos Rotondi
RM
Lorenzo Faravelli
CM
Carlos Rodriguez
LM
Andres Montano
CF
Ignacio Rivero
CF
Georgios Giakoumakis