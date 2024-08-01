Fansided

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs. Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup: With and without cable

Here is everything you need to know to watch the Philadelphia Union against Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup this weekend.

By Robert Wheeler

Philadelphia Union v Toronto FC
Philadelphia Union v Toronto FC / Harold Feng/GettyImages
The Philadelphia Union had a great start to their Leagues Cup campaign as they beat Charlotte 1-0 thanks to a goal from Tai Baribo. The Israeli international has now scored seven goals in 12 games in all competitions this season.

Unfortunately, Cruz Azul did not have the best of starts to this year's Leagues Cup as they lost to Charlotte on penalties. The Liga MX side needs to get a result against the Union this week if they are to progress in the tournament.

Cruz Azul's roster includes former Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis. The Greek international was prolific in MLS for Atlanta. He has also already scored twice and made an assist in three Liga MX games for Cruz Azul.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs. Cruz Azul with cable

Cable TV channels

The Philadelphia Union vs. Cruz Azul match will be on FS1 and UniMas. It will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 4. The game will occur at Subaru Park in Pennsylvania, United States.

Subscription details

You can watch FS1 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish, UniMas is for you and is also available on most cable networks.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs. Cruz Azul without cable

MLS Season Pass

Every Leagues Cup game is on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and is available for $12.99 monthly or $79 for the whole season.

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch some Leagues Cup games on FOX, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, Fox Deportes and UniMas through Fubo. However, you will need to check that those channels are available in your region and if the Leagues Cup match you want to watch is broadcasted by one of those channels.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can use to watch FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, and UniMas' coverage of the Leagues Cup is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX or UniMas before subscribing and that the specific Leagues Cup game you want to watch is on one of these channels.

Free trials and discounts

MLS Season Pass is cheaper for existing Apple TV customers. If you do not have Apple TV then it will cost you $14.99 monthly or $99 for the season.

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is available in most countries around the World. The pricing will be similar to US prices. In the United Kingdom per instance, it will cost you £12.99 each month or £79 for the season, while non-Apple TV members will have to pay £14.99 monthly or £99 for the whole campaign.

Projected starting XI for the Philadelphia Union

Position

Player

GK

Andre Blake

RB

Olivier Mbaizo

CB

Jakob Glesnes

CB

Jack Elliott

LB

Kai Wagner

CDM

Jose Martinez

CM

Quinn Sullivan

CM

Alejandro Bedoya

CAM

Daniel Gazdag

CF

Tai Baribo

CF

Samuel Adeniran

Projected starting XI for Cruz Azul

Position

Player

GK

Kevin Mier

RB

Jorge Sanchez

CB

Willer Ditta

CB

Luis Romo

CB

Gonzalo Piovi

LB

Carlos Rotondi

RM

Lorenzo Faravelli

CM

Carlos Rodriguez

LM

Andres Montano

CF

Ignacio Rivero

CF

Georgios Giakoumakis

