How to watch Scotland vs. Poland in the Nations League: With and without cable

Scotland takes on Poland in the Nations League this week. Here's everything you need to know to watch the match.

By Robert Wheeler

France v Poland: Group D - UEFA EURO 2024
France v Poland: Group D - UEFA EURO 2024 / PressFocus/MB Media/GettyImages
Scotland and Poland had disappointing European Championships and both went out in the group stage without winning a game. But it's back to Nations League action this week.

The Scots have seen many of their top players head to Serie A, one of the best soccer leagues in the world. Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour are now teammates at Napoli, while Che Adams represents Torino.

Poland still has their legendary captain Robert Lewandowski leading their line. In total for his country, Lewandowski has scored 83 goals in 152 games. He also remains a key player for Barcelona, where he has found the back of the net four times in his first four La Liga games this season.

How to watch Scotland vs. Poland with cable

Cable TV channels

The Scotland vs. Poland match will be on Fox Soccer Plus. It will kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 5. The game will take place at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Subscription details

You can watch Fox Soccer Plus on every major cable network.

How to watch Scotland vs. Poland without cable

Fubo

Fubo is available to new users on a one-week free trial basis. After that, it will cost you $79.99/month. With more than 200 channels to choose from, Fubo offers sports, shows, news and movies.

You can watch the Nations League on FOX, FS1, FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv, where you can get a free trial for one week. After that, it will cost you $79.99/month. 

International viewing options

  • United Kingdom viewers: UK viewers can watch the Nations League on ITV and Premier Sports. 
  • Canada viewers: In Canada, you can watch the Nations League on DAZN. 
  • Australia viewers: If you are watching from Australia, you must be subscribed to Optus Sports.

Projected starting XI for Scotland

Position

Player

GK

Angus Gunn

RB

Anthony Ralston

CB

Ryan Porteous

CB

Grant Hanley

CB

Scott McKenna

LB

Andy Robertson

RM

John McGinn

CM

Billy Gilmour

CM

Kenny McLean

LM

Scott McTominay

CF

Che Adams

Projected starting XI for Poland

Position

Player

GK

Lukasz Skorupski

CB

Jan Bednarek

CB

Pawel Dawidowicz

CB

Jakub Kiwior

RWB

Przemyslaw Frankowski

CM

Jakub Moder

CM

Piotr Zielinski

LWB

Nicola Zalewski

CAM

Sebastian Szymanski

CAM

Kacper Urbanski

CF

Robert Lewandowski

