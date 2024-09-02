How to watch Scotland vs. Poland in the Nations League: With and without cable
Scotland and Poland had disappointing European Championships and both went out in the group stage without winning a game. But it's back to Nations League action this week.
The Scots have seen many of their top players head to Serie A, one of the best soccer leagues in the world. Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour are now teammates at Napoli, while Che Adams represents Torino.
Poland still has their legendary captain Robert Lewandowski leading their line. In total for his country, Lewandowski has scored 83 goals in 152 games. He also remains a key player for Barcelona, where he has found the back of the net four times in his first four La Liga games this season.
How to watch Scotland vs. Poland with cable
Cable TV channels
The Scotland vs. Poland match will be on Fox Soccer Plus. It will kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 5. The game will take place at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
Subscription details
You can watch Fox Soccer Plus on every major cable network.
How to watch Scotland vs. Poland without cable
Fubo
Fubo is available to new users on a one-week free trial basis. After that, it will cost you $79.99/month. With more than 200 channels to choose from, Fubo offers sports, shows, news and movies.
You can watch the Nations League on FOX, FS1, FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv, where you can get a free trial for one week. After that, it will cost you $79.99/month.
International viewing options
- United Kingdom viewers: UK viewers can watch the Nations League on ITV and Premier Sports.
- Canada viewers: In Canada, you can watch the Nations League on DAZN.
- Australia viewers: If you are watching from Australia, you must be subscribed to Optus Sports.
Projected starting XI for Scotland
Position
Player
GK
Angus Gunn
RB
Anthony Ralston
CB
Ryan Porteous
CB
Grant Hanley
CB
Scott McKenna
LB
Andy Robertson
RM
John McGinn
CM
Billy Gilmour
CM
Kenny McLean
LM
Scott McTominay
CF
Che Adams
Projected starting XI for Poland
Position
Player
GK
Lukasz Skorupski
CB
Jan Bednarek
CB
Pawel Dawidowicz
CB
Jakub Kiwior
RWB
Przemyslaw Frankowski
CM
Jakub Moder
CM
Piotr Zielinski
LWB
Nicola Zalewski
CAM
Sebastian Szymanski
CAM
Kacper Urbanski
CF
Robert Lewandowski