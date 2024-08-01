How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Necaxa in Leagues Cup: With and without cable
The Seattle Sounders defeated Minnesota United 2-0 in their opening game of this year's Leagues Cup 2-0 thanks to goals from Jordan Morris and Paul Rothrock. Minnesota did then beat Necaxa in their next game 1-0 with Robin Lod scoring the winner from the penalty spot.
Necaxa will play the Sounders next in Leagues Cup — with the Liga MX side needing a result if they are to progress in the competition.
How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Necaxa with cable
Cable TV channels
The Seattle Sounders FC vs. Necaxa match will be on FS1 and UniMas. It will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 4. The game will occur at Lumen Field in Seattle, United States.
Subscription details
You can watch FS1 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish, UniMas is for you and is also available on most cable networks.
How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Necaxa without cable
MLS Season Pass
Every Leagues Cup game is on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and is available for $12.99 monthly or $79 for the whole season.
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch some Leagues Cup games on FOX, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, Fox Deportes and UniMas through Fubo. However, you will need to check that those channels are available in your region and if the Leagues Cup match you want to watch is broadcasted by one of those channels.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can use to watch FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, and UniMas' coverage of the Leagues Cup is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX or UniMas before subscribing and that the specific Leagues Cup game you want to watch is on one of these channels.
Free trials and discounts
MLS Season Pass is cheaper for existing Apple TV customers. If you do not have Apple TV then it will cost you $14.99 monthly or $99 for the season.
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is available in most countries around the World. The pricing will be similar to US prices. In the United Kingdom per instance, it will cost you £12.99 each month or £79 for the season, while non-Apple TV members will have to pay £14.99 monthly or £99 for the whole campaign.
Projected starting XI for the Seattle Sounders
Position
Player
GK
Andrew Thomas
RB
Alexander Roldan
CB
Jon Bell
CB
Jackson Ragen
LB
Nouhou
CDM
Joao Paulo
CDM
Obed Vargas
RM
Cristian Roldan
CAM
Albert Rusnak
LM
Pedro de La Vega
CF
Jordan Morris
Projected starting XI for Necaxa
Position
Player
GK
Ezequiel Unsain
RB
Emilio Martinez
CB
Agustin Oliveros
CB
Alan Montes
LB
Raul Martin Sandoval Zavala
CDM
Agustin Palavecino
CDM
Fernando David Arce Juarez
RM
Bryan Garnica
CAM
Jose Paradela
LM
Ricardo Monreal
CF
Diber Armando Cambindo Abonia