How to watch Serbia vs. Spain in the Nations League: With and without cable
The European Champions, Spain will begin the defense of their Nations League title this Thursday, as they square off against Serbia.
Every player who started for Spain against England in the Euros final is available except for Alvara Morata and Unai Simon, both of whom are injured. However, their absence could allow Joselu and David Raya to replace them respectively.
Serbia will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing Euros display, where they didn't win a single game and were eliminated in the group stage. Switzerland and Denmark, who kick off their campaign at the same time this week, are also in Serbia and Spain's group.
How to watch Serbia vs. Spain with cable
Cable TV channels
The Spain vs. Serbia match will air on Fox Sports 2. It will kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 5, and will take place at Red Star Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.
Subscription details
You can watch FS2 on every major cable network.
How to watch Serbia vs. Spain without cable
Fubo
Fubo has more than 200 channels that feature sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a one-week free trial—then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch the Nations League on FOX, FS1 and FS2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv, where you can get a free trial for a week. But remember: It will cost you $79.99/month past that time period.
International viewing options
- United Kingdom viewers: UK viewers can watch the Nations League on ITV and Premier Sports.
- Canada viewers: In Canada, you can watch the Nations League on DAZN.
- Australia viewers: If you are watching from Australia, you must be subscribed to Optus Sports.
Projected starting XI for Serbia
Position
Player
GK
Predrag Rajkovic
CB
Srdan Babic
CB
Nikola Milenkovic
CB
Strahinja Pavlovic
RWB
Lazar Samardzic
CM
Ivan Ilic
CM
Nemanja Gudelj
LWB
Andrija Zivkovic
CAM
Veljko Birmancevic
CAM
Sasa Lukic
CF
Luka Jovic
Projected starting XI for Spain
Position
Player
GK
David Raya
RB
Dani Carvajal
CB
Robin Le Normand
CB
Aymeric Laporte
LB
Marc Cucurella
CDM
Rodri
CDM
Fabian Ruiz
RM
Lamine Yamal
CAM
Dani Olmo
LM
Nico Williams
CF
Joselu