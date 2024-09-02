Fansided

How to watch Serbia vs. Spain in the Nations League: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Serbia against Spain in the Nations League this week.

By Robert Wheeler

Spain v England: Final - UEFA EURO 2024
Spain v England: Final - UEFA EURO 2024 / Dan Mullan/GettyImages
The European Champions, Spain will begin the defense of their Nations League title this Thursday, as they square off against Serbia.

Every player who started for Spain against England in the Euros final is available except for Alvara Morata and Unai Simon, both of whom are injured. However, their absence could allow Joselu and David Raya to replace them respectively.

Serbia will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing Euros display, where they didn't win a single game and were eliminated in the group stage. Switzerland and Denmark, who kick off their campaign at the same time this week, are also in Serbia and Spain's group.

How to watch Serbia vs. Spain with cable

Cable TV channels

The Spain vs. Serbia match will air on Fox Sports 2. It will kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 5, and will take place at Red Star Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.

Subscription details

You can watch FS2 on every major cable network.

How to watch Serbia vs. Spain without cable

Fubo

Fubo has more than 200 channels that feature sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a one-week free trial—then it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch the Nations League on FOX, FS1 and FS2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv, where you can get a free trial for a week. But remember: It will cost you $79.99/month past that time period. 

International viewing options

  • United Kingdom viewers: UK viewers can watch the Nations League on ITV and Premier Sports.
  • Canada viewers: In Canada, you can watch the Nations League on DAZN.
  • Australia viewers: If you are watching from Australia, you must be subscribed to Optus Sports.

Projected starting XI for Serbia

Position

Player

GK

Predrag Rajkovic

CB

Srdan Babic

CB

Nikola Milenkovic

CB

Strahinja Pavlovic

RWB

Lazar Samardzic

CM

Ivan Ilic

CM

Nemanja Gudelj

LWB

Andrija Zivkovic

CAM

Veljko Birmancevic

CAM

Sasa Lukic

CF

Luka Jovic

Projected starting XI for Spain

Position

Player

GK

David Raya

RB

Dani Carvajal

CB

Robin Le Normand

CB

Aymeric Laporte

LB

Marc Cucurella

CDM

Rodri

CDM

Fabian Ruiz

RM

Lamine Yamal

CAM

Dani Olmo

LM

Nico Williams

CF

Joselu

