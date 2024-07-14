How to watch Spain vs. England at the Euros: With and without cable
England agonizingly lost on penalties to Italy in the final of the 2020 European Championships. However, Gareth Southgate's side now has a chance of redemption as they play Spain for a chance at Euros glory this weekend.
Ollie Watkins scored the winner for England in their semi-final match against the Netherlands. He is a strong option for Harry Kane in the Three Lions' roster.
Spain made it to the final by beating France 2-1. Euros phenom 16-year-old Lamine Yamal scored one of the goals of the tournament in this game.
How to watch Spain vs. England with cable
Cable TV channel
The Spain versus England match will be on FOX. It will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 14. The game will take place at the Olympiastadio in Berlin, Germany.
Subscription details
You can watch FOX on every major cable network.
How to watch Spain vs. England without cable
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a 7-day free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch the Euros on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of the Euros on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can watch the Euros for free on BBC and ITV. You can also stream the channels also for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.
Canada viewers
In Canada you can watch the Euros on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.
Australia viewers
If you are watching the Euros from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.
Projected starting XI for Spain
Position
Player
GK
Unai Simon
RB
Jesus Navas
CB
Nacho Fernandez
CB
Aymeric Laporte
LB
Marc Cucurella
CDM
Rodri
CDM
Fabian Ruiz
RM
Lamine Yamal
CAM
Dani Olmo
LM
Nico Williams
CF
Alvaro Morata
Projected starting XI for England
Position
Player
GK
Jordan Pickford
RCB
Kyle Walker
CB
John Stones
LCB
Marc Guehi
RWB
Bukayo Saka
CM
Kobbie Mainoo
CM
Declan Rice
LWB
Luke Shaw
CAM
Phil Foden
CAM
Jude Bellingham
CF
Harry Kane