Fansided

How to watch Spain vs. England at the Euros: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Spain against England in the final of the Euros.

By Robert Wheeler

Netherlands v England: Semi-Final - UEFA EURO 2024
Netherlands v England: Semi-Final - UEFA EURO 2024 / Image Photo Agency/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

England agonizingly lost on penalties to Italy in the final of the 2020 European Championships. However, Gareth Southgate's side now has a chance of redemption as they play Spain for a chance at Euros glory this weekend.

Ollie Watkins scored the winner for England in their semi-final match against the Netherlands. He is a strong option for Harry Kane in the Three Lions' roster.

Spain made it to the final by beating France 2-1. Euros phenom 16-year-old Lamine Yamal scored one of the goals of the tournament in this game.

How to watch Spain vs. England with cable

Cable TV channel 

The Spain versus England match will be on FOX. It will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 14. The game will take place at the Olympiastadio in Berlin, Germany.

Subscription details

You can watch FOX on every major cable network.

How to watch Spain vs. England without cable

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a 7-day free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.

You can watch the Euros on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of the Euros on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing. 

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can watch the Euros for free on BBC and ITV. You can also stream the channels also for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Canada viewers

In Canada you can watch the Euros on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.

Australia viewers

If you are watching the Euros from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.

Projected starting XI for Spain

Position

Player

GK

Unai Simon

RB

Jesus Navas

CB

Nacho Fernandez

CB

Aymeric Laporte

LB

Marc Cucurella

CDM

Rodri

CDM

Fabian Ruiz

RM

Lamine Yamal

CAM

Dani Olmo

LM

Nico Williams

CF

Alvaro Morata

Projected starting XI for England

Position

Player

GK

Jordan Pickford

RCB

Kyle Walker

CB

John Stones

LCB

Marc Guehi

RWB

Bukayo Saka

CM

Kobbie Mainoo

CM

Declan Rice

LWB

Luke Shaw

CAM

Phil Foden

CAM

Jude Bellingham

CF

Harry Kane

feed

Home/Euros