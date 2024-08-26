How to watch St. Louis City vs. LA Galaxy in MLS: With and without cable
On his debut for the LA Galaxy, Marco Reus came off the bench to score and assist Riqui Puig as they beat Atlanta United 2-0 in MLS. The former Germany and Borussia Dortmund player is a new star for the Galaxy and will be hoping to continue this form as his new side take on St. Louis City this weekend.
How to watch St. Louis City vs. LA Galaxy with cable
Cable TV channels
The St. Louis City versus LA Galaxy match will be on FOX and FOX Deportes. It will kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sep. 1. The game will occur at CITYPARK in St. Louis, United States.
Subscription details
You can watch FOX on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then FOX Deportes is for you.
How to watch St. Louis City vs. LA Galaxy without cable
MLS Season Pass
Every MLS game is on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and it is available for $12.99 each month or $79 for the whole season.
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch some MLS games on FOX, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2 and Fox Deportes through Fubo. However, you will need to check that those channels are available in your region and if the MLS match you want is being broadcast by one of those channels.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes' coverage of MLS is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing and that the specific MLS game you want to watch is on one of these channels.
Free trials and discounts
MLS Season Pass is cheaper for existing Apple TV customers. If you do not have Apple TV then it will cost you $14.99 monthly or $99 for the season.
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is available in most countries around the World. The pricing will be similar to US prices. In the United Kingdom per instance, it will cost you £12.99 each month or £79 for the season, while non-Apple TV members will have to pay £14.99 monthly or £99 for the whole campaign.
Projected starting XI for St. Louis City
Position
Player
GK
Roman Burki
RB
Tomas Totland
CB
Henry Kessler
CB
Kyle Hiebert
LB
Jayden Reid
CDM
Chris Durkin
CDM
Eduard Lowen
RM
Nokkvi Thorisson
CAM
Cedric Teuchert
LM
Marcel Hartel
CF
Simon Becher
Projected starting XI for LA Galaxy
Position
Player
GK
John McCarthy
RB
Miki Yamane
CB
Jalen Neal
CB
Maya Yoshida
LB
John Nelson
CDM
Marco Delgado
CDM
Edwin Cerrillo
RM
Gabriel Pec
CAM
Riqui Puig
LM
Marco Reus
CF
Joseph Paintsil