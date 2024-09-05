How to watch Tennessee vs. NC State with & without cable: Full streaming guide
Tennessee and NC State will face off in the Duke's Mayo Classic, and while it’s not a college football bowl game, there might still be some mayo jars making an appearance during the festivities. The game is set for Saturday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
This will be the Volunteers' second appearance at Bank of America Stadium, their last being a 2018 loss to West Virginia. It’s also their fourth meeting with the Wolfpack, with the most recent matchup taking place in Atlanta in 2012, where Tennessee won 35-21.
Tennessee opened its season in Week 1 with a dominant 69-3 win over Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium. The 69 points are the most scored under head coach Josh Heupel, headlined by 45 first-half points and 503 total yards.
As for NC State, they faced a scare in Week 1 against Western Carolina, with the game tied 14-14 at halftime before the Wolfpack pulled away for a 38-21 victory, maintaining their spot in the top 25. The Volunteers present a tougher challenge, so it will be interesting to see how NC State fares.
How to watch Tennessee vs. NC State with cable
Using your cable provider's online platform
ABC is a widely accessible network, so most cable providers should have no trouble offering it. However, DirecTV recently removed ABC and ESPN from its lineup after failing to reach a carrier agreement with Disney. As a result, DirecTV subscribers won’t be able to watch Tennessee and NC State.
Here are some ABC channel numbers for national services:
Watching on network TV channels
Service Provider
Channel Number
Cox Communications
Dish Network
Channel 7
AT&T DirecTV
Verizon Fios
HD Channel 506/507 or see local listings
Charter Spectrum
AT&T U-Verse
Channel 4
Comcast Xfinity
Streaming options without cable
Subscription-based streaming services with ABC
Streamer
Cost
Free trial?
$72.99/month
Yes, 7 days
$76.99/month
Yes, 3 days
Sling TV (Orange)
$40/month
No, but has discount for new users
$79.99/month
Yes, 7 days
Free trials and discounts
As mentioned earlier, FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial before the monthly fee begins. Sling provides discounts to new users, including a reduced rate on the monthly cost. Hulu + Live TV offers ABC, with a three-day free trial available. Just keep in mind that with free trials and promotional discounts, you'll need to cancel before the trial period ends to avoid being charged the full price.
Watching on mobile devices
All of the above options have mobile apps available on Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store on Android.