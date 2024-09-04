How to watch Texas vs. Michigan with & without cable: Full streaming guide
After an opening week of intriguing matchups, Michigan and Texas are set to bring the heat in another clash of college football blue bloods on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX. Both teams enter the game with a 1-0 record after winning their season openers.
Texas dominated Colorado State in Week 1 with a 52-0 victory, while Michigan comfortably defeated Fresno State 30-10, setting the stage for this matchup to keep their spots in the top 10 of the college football rankings.
This marks only the second matchup ever between Michigan and Texas, with their last game taking place in the 2005 Rose Bowl, where the Longhorns secured a win with a last-second field goal. It's also a home-and-home series, with the next game scheduled for September 11, 2027, so there won't be another 19-year gap before these teams face off again.
Nearly two decades later, the Wolverines are looking for some revenge, even if it's on a smaller scale.
How to watch Texas vs. Michigan with cable
Using your cable provider's online platform
If you won't be home for the game, you can still watch it through your cable provider's online platform. Depending on your provider, you should be able to access their streaming service and log in with your credentials to tune in.
Watching on network TV channels
Most cable providers offer FOX, making it easy to tune into the game. The best way to find out which channel FOX is on with your service provider is to check directly with them.
Streaming options without cable
Subscription-based streaming services with FOX
Streamer
Cost
Free trial?
$72.99/month
Yes, 7 days
$76.99/month
Yes, 3 days
Sling TV (Orange)
$40/month
No, but has discount for new users
$79.99/month
Yes, 7 days
Free trials and discounts
As mentioned earlier, FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial before the monthly fee begins. Sling provides discounts to new users, including a reduced rate on the monthly cost. Hulu + Live TV offers FOX in its subscription package, with a three-day free trial available. Just keep in mind that with free trials and promotional discounts, you'll need to cancel before the trial period ends to avoid being charged the full price.
Watching on mobile devices
All of the above options have mobile apps available on Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store on Android.