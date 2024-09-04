Fansided

How to watch Texas vs. Michigan with & without cable: Full streaming guide

The Michigan and Texas clash in Week 2 is a must-watch.

By Rob Wolkenbrod

After an opening week of intriguing matchups, Michigan and Texas are set to bring the heat in another clash of college football blue bloods on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX. Both teams enter the game with a 1-0 record after winning their season openers.

Texas dominated Colorado State in Week 1 with a 52-0 victory, while Michigan comfortably defeated Fresno State 30-10, setting the stage for this matchup to keep their spots in the top 10 of the college football rankings.

This marks only the second matchup ever between Michigan and Texas, with their last game taking place in the 2005 Rose Bowl, where the Longhorns secured a win with a last-second field goal. It's also a home-and-home series, with the next game scheduled for September 11, 2027, so there won't be another 19-year gap before these teams face off again.

Nearly two decades later, the Wolverines are looking for some revenge, even if it's on a smaller scale.

How to watch Texas vs. Michigan with cable

Using your cable provider's online platform

If you won't be home for the game, you can still watch it through your cable provider's online platform. Depending on your provider, you should be able to access their streaming service and log in with your credentials to tune in.

Watching on network TV channels

Most cable providers offer FOX, making it easy to tune into the game. The best way to find out which channel FOX is on with your service provider is to check directly with them.

Service Provider

Channel Number

Cox Communications

See local listings

Dish Network

See local listings

AT&T DirecTV

See local listings

Verizon Fios

See local listings

Charter Spectrum

See local listings

AT&T U-Verse

See local listings

Comcast Xfinity

See local listings

Streaming options without cable

Subscription-based streaming services with FOX

Streamer

Cost

Free trial?

YouTube TV

$72.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Hulu + Live TV

$76.99/month

Yes, 3 days

Sling TV (Orange)

$40/month

No, but has discount for new users

FuboTV

$79.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Free trials and discounts

As mentioned earlier, FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial before the monthly fee begins. Sling provides discounts to new users, including a reduced rate on the monthly cost. Hulu + Live TV offers FOX in its subscription package, with a three-day free trial available. Just keep in mind that with free trials and promotional discounts, you'll need to cancel before the trial period ends to avoid being charged the full price.

Watching on mobile devices

All of the above options have mobile apps available on Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store on Android.

