How to watch the 2024 NBA Draft Combine with & without cable
By Curt Bishop
The NBA Draft combine is officially underway.
Things began on Sunday and draft prospects from colleges, high schools, and even overseas have come to test their skills and determine where they fit in the plans of whichever team drafts them.
The draft itself is spread out over two nights this year, taking place on June 26 and 27. But the combine gives the league a good look at what the next generation of NBA stars has in store for them as it pertains to the future of the league.
Certain tasks are executed by the prospects at the Draft Combine. There are athletic tests, vertical tests, and shooting tests. The athletic tests include a standing vertical jump, a maximum vertical jump, bench press, three-quarter sprint time, lane agility time, and modified event time.
There are physical measurements that are kept track of, which include height with and without shoes, wingspan, weight, standing reach, body fat, hand length, and hand width. The shooting tests include three-point field goal attempts from various distances, shooting off the dribble, and timed jump shots on the move.
There is obviously going to be a lot of interest in the combine, and fans will want to watch it if they can. Here is everything to know about how to watch the combine.
How to watch the NBA Draft Combine with & without cable
If you have a cable network, watching the combine should be relatively easy. The combine is currently being shown on ESPN2. However, fans with a subscription to NBATV can also access it there.
The combine can also be streamed on ESPN+, the NBA.com app, and fuboTV.
For those without a cable network, there are fewer options but fear not. There is still a way to catch the NBA Draft Combine. The best way to do so if you do not have cable is to use YouTube TV. With YouTube TV, no subscription to a cable service is required. You'll obviously need a YouTube account and a subscription to YouTube TV, but you will be able to watch the combine without a cable service if you have a subscription to YouTube TV.
The combine will come to an end on Sunday, May 19. This is the final hurdle certain prospects need to clear before being declared ready for the draft. The combine may not steal the spotlight from the NBA Playoffs, but it's an interesting time nonetheless and it should be fun to see these rising stars put their skills to the test.