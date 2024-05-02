How to watch the Atlanta Braves amid Bally Sports/Comcast Xfinity dispute
The Atlanta Braves have the best record in baseball but fans in Georgia will have more trouble than usual tuning in to watch their league-leading team.
A carriage dispute between Comcast, also known as Xfinity, and the Diamond Sports Group, which owns Bally Sports, has created a perpetual Braves blackout for cable customers.
What's an Xfinity-subscribing Braves fan to do? With a mega series against the Dodgers coming up, figuring out an alternative can't wait.
How to watch the Atlanta Braves during Comcast Xfinity dispute
Bally Sports South won't be available on Xfinity for the foreseeable future so the temporary solution may be to subscribe to a streaming service to watch Braves games.
Fubo TV, which has a free trial, will continue to carry Bally Sports channels on their streaming service. Other streaming services also carry the channel and can fill in until the dispute ends.
Subscribing to MLB TV would also solve the problem. If you're a T-Mobile customer, you may already have access to a free subscription, so check with your cell phone service provider.
Or get really friendly with your neighbor with Dish.
How to listen to Braves radio during Comcast Xfinity dispute
If you don't want to pay a new service to watch Braves games, you could also commit to listening on the radio for the time being.
680 The Fan carries the radio broadcast for each Braves game. It's not a perfect solution but it's better than tracking the action on Gamecast.
With any luck, the dispute will end quickly and this will only be a blip in the season for Braves fans.
Even with their first back-to-back losses of the season to the Mariners, Atlanta has a better record than any other team in the league. That's despite early season slumps for Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson.