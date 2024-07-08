Fansided

How to watch the Netherlands vs. England at the Euros: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Netherlands against England in the Euros.

By Robert Wheeler

England v Switzerland: Quarter-Final - UEFA EURO 2024
England v Switzerland: Quarter-Final - UEFA EURO 2024 / Carl Recine/GettyImages
England is into the semifinals of Euro 2024 where they will take on the Netherlands. The Three Lions scraped past Switzerland on penalties to make it to this stage. Gareth Southgate has come under a lot of criticism for his style of play. However, you cannot fault that he gets results as he got them to the final of Euro 2020 also.

The Netherlands will be England's opposition in the semifinals. The Dutch side came from a goal down to defeat Turkey 2-1 in their quarterfinal game. The perception is that Ronald Koeman's side lacks star quality. However, they do have Cody Gakpo who has scored three goals and made one assist in five games this tournament.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channel 

The Netherlands versus England match will be on FOX. It will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 10. The game will take place at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

Subscription details

You can watch FOX on every major cable network.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a 7-day free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.

You can watch the Euros on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of the Euros on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing. 

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can watch the Euros for free on BBC and ITV. You can also stream the channels also for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Canada viewers

In Canada you can watch the Euros on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.

Australia viewers

If you are watching the Euros from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.

Projected starting XI for the Netherlands

Position

Player

GK

Bart Verbruggen

RB

Denzel Dumfries

CB

Stefan de Vrij

CB

Virgil van Dijk

LB

Micky van de Ven

RM

Jerdy Schouten

CM

Xavi Simons

LM

Tijjani Reijnders

RW

Steven Bergwijn

CF

Memphis Depay

LW

Cody Gakpo

Projected starting XI for England

Position

Player

GK

Jordan Pickford

RCB

Kyle Walker

CB

John Stones

LCB

Ezri Konsa

RWB

Kieran Trippier

CM

Kobbie Mainoo

CM

Declan Rice

LCM

Bukayo Saka

AM

Jude Belligham

AM

Phil Foden

CF

Harry Kane

