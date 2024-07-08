How to watch the Netherlands vs. England at the Euros: With and without cable
England is into the semifinals of Euro 2024 where they will take on the Netherlands. The Three Lions scraped past Switzerland on penalties to make it to this stage. Gareth Southgate has come under a lot of criticism for his style of play. However, you cannot fault that he gets results as he got them to the final of Euro 2020 also.
The Netherlands will be England's opposition in the semifinals. The Dutch side came from a goal down to defeat Turkey 2-1 in their quarterfinal game. The perception is that Ronald Koeman's side lacks star quality. However, they do have Cody Gakpo who has scored three goals and made one assist in five games this tournament.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channel
The Netherlands versus England match will be on FOX. It will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 10. The game will take place at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Subscription details
You can watch FOX on every major cable network.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a 7-day free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch the Euros on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of the Euros on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can watch the Euros for free on BBC and ITV. You can also stream the channels also for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.
Canada viewers
In Canada you can watch the Euros on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.
Australia viewers
If you are watching the Euros from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.
Projected starting XI for the Netherlands
Position
Player
GK
Bart Verbruggen
RB
Denzel Dumfries
CB
Stefan de Vrij
CB
Virgil van Dijk
LB
Micky van de Ven
RM
Jerdy Schouten
CM
Xavi Simons
LM
Tijjani Reijnders
RW
Steven Bergwijn
CF
Memphis Depay
LW
Cody Gakpo
Projected starting XI for England
Position
Player
GK
Jordan Pickford
RCB
Kyle Walker
CB
John Stones
LCB
Ezri Konsa
RWB
Kieran Trippier
CM
Kobbie Mainoo
CM
Declan Rice
LCM
Bukayo Saka
AM
Jude Belligham
AM
Phil Foden
CF
Harry Kane