How to watch the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase at NHL All-Star

The ladies of the PWHL are making an appearance at NHL All-Star on Feb.1. Here's everything you need to know.

By Jackie Daly

New York v Toronto
New York v Toronto / Mark Blinch/GettyImages
A select 24 ladies from the PWHL are heading to Toronto to make an appearance at NHL All-Star weekend -- night one on Feb. 1 (NHL All-Star Thursday) with the Canadian Tire 3-on-3 Showcase. What an incredible way to cap off the first month of the inaugural season of PWHL hockey. If you want to see the best players in the women's hockey space go head-to-head in a fun, celebratory scrimmage, this is a must-watch.

The event at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto starts at 6 p.m. ET and includes 20 skaters and four goaltenders. From NHL Media, the women in the showcase have "won a combined 146 Olympic and 46 World Championship medals as well as 17 NCAA Division I Championships". This is an exceptionally decorated group!

The two teams, Team King and Team Kloss, have been named after PWHL advisory board members and women's sports activists Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss. Representing the teams behind the bench for the 20-minute showcase are PWHL Special Advisor Cassie Campbell-Pascall for Team King and New Jersey Devils Director of Player Development Meghan Duggan for Team Kloss.

The rosters for the two competing squads is made up of players from the six teams in the PWHL: Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, New York, Boston, and Minnesota. Check out the players below:

Team King

Team Kloss

Kendall Coyne Schofield, Minnesota, Forward

Alex Carpenter, New York, Forward

Hilary Knight, Boston, Forward

Emily Clark, Ottawa, Forward

Alina Müller, Boston, Forward

Taylor Heise, Minnesota, Forward

Kelly Pannek, Minnesota, Forward

Brianne Jenner, Ottawa, Forward

Marie-Philip Poulin, Montreal, Forward

Sarah Nurse, Toronto, Forward

Blayre Turnbull, Toronto, Forward

Abby Roque, New York, Forward

Savannah Harmon, Ottawa, Defense

Laura Stacey, Montreal, Forward

Megan Keller, Boston, Defense

Erin Ambrose, Montreal, Defense

Ella Shelton, New York, Defense

Renata Fast, Toronto, Defense

Lee Stecklein, Minnesota, Defense

Jocelyne Larocque, Toronto, Defense

Ann-Renée Desbiens, Montreal, Goaltender

Nicole Hensley, Minnesota, Goaltender

Aerin Frankel, Boston, Goaltender

Emerance Maschmeyer, Ottawa, Goaltender

With a busy weekend celebrating the best of the best in the NHL including the NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook (7 p.m. ET on Fri., Feb. 2) and the Honda/Rogers NHL All-Star Game (3 p.m. ET Sat., Feb. 3), this ladies 3v3 showcase is not to miss. You can catch the action on Sportsnet if you're in Canada (also if you're in Canada and would like to attend in person, buy tickets HERE). For those fans located in the United States, you can watch it all on ESPN+.

