How to watch the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase at NHL All-Star
The ladies of the PWHL are making an appearance at NHL All-Star on Feb.1. Here's everything you need to know.
By Jackie Daly
A select 24 ladies from the PWHL are heading to Toronto to make an appearance at NHL All-Star weekend -- night one on Feb. 1 (NHL All-Star Thursday) with the Canadian Tire 3-on-3 Showcase. What an incredible way to cap off the first month of the inaugural season of PWHL hockey. If you want to see the best players in the women's hockey space go head-to-head in a fun, celebratory scrimmage, this is a must-watch.
The event at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto starts at 6 p.m. ET and includes 20 skaters and four goaltenders. From NHL Media, the women in the showcase have "won a combined 146 Olympic and 46 World Championship medals as well as 17 NCAA Division I Championships". This is an exceptionally decorated group!
The two teams, Team King and Team Kloss, have been named after PWHL advisory board members and women's sports activists Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss. Representing the teams behind the bench for the 20-minute showcase are PWHL Special Advisor Cassie Campbell-Pascall for Team King and New Jersey Devils Director of Player Development Meghan Duggan for Team Kloss.
The rosters for the two competing squads is made up of players from the six teams in the PWHL: Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, New York, Boston, and Minnesota. Check out the players below:
Team King
Team Kloss
Kendall Coyne Schofield, Minnesota, Forward
Alex Carpenter, New York, Forward
Hilary Knight, Boston, Forward
Emily Clark, Ottawa, Forward
Alina Müller, Boston, Forward
Taylor Heise, Minnesota, Forward
Kelly Pannek, Minnesota, Forward
Brianne Jenner, Ottawa, Forward
Marie-Philip Poulin, Montreal, Forward
Sarah Nurse, Toronto, Forward
Blayre Turnbull, Toronto, Forward
Abby Roque, New York, Forward
Savannah Harmon, Ottawa, Defense
Laura Stacey, Montreal, Forward
Megan Keller, Boston, Defense
Erin Ambrose, Montreal, Defense
Ella Shelton, New York, Defense
Renata Fast, Toronto, Defense
Lee Stecklein, Minnesota, Defense
Jocelyne Larocque, Toronto, Defense
Ann-Renée Desbiens, Montreal, Goaltender
Nicole Hensley, Minnesota, Goaltender
Aerin Frankel, Boston, Goaltender
Emerance Maschmeyer, Ottawa, Goaltender
With a busy weekend celebrating the best of the best in the NHL including the NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook (7 p.m. ET on Fri., Feb. 2) and the Honda/Rogers NHL All-Star Game (3 p.m. ET Sat., Feb. 3), this ladies 3v3 showcase is not to miss. You can catch the action on Sportsnet if you're in Canada (also if you're in Canada and would like to attend in person, buy tickets HERE). For those fans located in the United States, you can watch it all on ESPN+.