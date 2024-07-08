How to watch the Spain vs. France at the Euros: With and without cable
Two of the finest soccer nations in the World go head-to-head in the semifinals of the Euros this week as Spain take on France. Both teams deserve to be at this stage of the competition due to who they have beaten to get there. The Spanish side knocked out the hosts Germany in the quarterfinals, while the French defeated Portugal. Both of these games were close with Mikel Merino scoring the winner in extra-time for Spain and France going through on penalties.
All eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe who has just one goal and one assist in the tournament so far. Although, he is playing with a broken nose and has to wear a mask that is restrictive for him.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channel
The Spain versus France match will be on FOX. It will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 9. The game will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Subscription details
You can watch FOX on every major cable network.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a 7-day free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch the Euros on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of the Euros on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can watch the Euros for free on BBC and ITV. You can also stream the channels also for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.
Canada viewers
In Canada you can watch the Euros on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.
Australia viewers
If you are watching the Euros from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.
Projected starting XI for Spain
Position
Player
GK
Unai Simon
RB
Nacho Fernandez
CB
Robin Le Normand
CB
Aymeric Laporte
LB
Marc Cucurella
CDM
Rodri
CDM
Fabian Ruiz
RAM
Lamine Yamal
CAM
Dani Olmo
LAM
Nico Williams
CF
Alvaro Morata
Projected starting XI for France
Position
Player
GK
Mike Maignan
RB
Jules Kounde
CB
Dayot Upamecano
CB
William Saliba
LB
Theo Hernandez
CDM
Aurelien Tchouameni
CM
N'Golo Kante
CM
Eduardo Camavinga
CAM
Antoine Griezmann
CF
Randal Kolo Muani
CF
Kylian Mbappe