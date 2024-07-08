Fansided

How to watch the Spain vs. France at the Euros: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Spain against France in the Euros.

By Robert Wheeler

Portugal v France: Quarter-Final - UEFA EURO 2024
Portugal v France: Quarter-Final - UEFA EURO 2024 / Alex Grimm/GettyImages
Two of the finest soccer nations in the World go head-to-head in the semifinals of the Euros this week as Spain take on France. Both teams deserve to be at this stage of the competition due to who they have beaten to get there. The Spanish side knocked out the hosts Germany in the quarterfinals, while the French defeated Portugal. Both of these games were close with Mikel Merino scoring the winner in extra-time for Spain and France going through on penalties.

All eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe who has just one goal and one assist in the tournament so far. Although, he is playing with a broken nose and has to wear a mask that is restrictive for him.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channel 

The Spain versus France match will be on FOX. It will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 9. The game will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Subscription details

You can watch FOX on every major cable network.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a 7-day free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.

You can watch the Euros on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of the Euros on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing. 

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can watch the Euros for free on BBC and ITV. You can also stream the channels also for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Canada viewers

In Canada you can watch the Euros on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.

Australia viewers

If you are watching the Euros from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.

Projected starting XI for Spain

Position

Player

GK

Unai Simon

RB

Nacho Fernandez

CB

Robin Le Normand

CB

Aymeric Laporte

LB

Marc Cucurella

CDM

Rodri

CDM

Fabian Ruiz

RAM

Lamine Yamal

CAM

Dani Olmo

LAM

Nico Williams

CF

Alvaro Morata

Projected starting XI for France

Position

Player

GK

Mike Maignan

RB

Jules Kounde

CB

Dayot Upamecano

CB

William Saliba

LB

Theo Hernandez

CDM

Aurelien Tchouameni

CM

N'Golo Kante

CM

Eduardo Camavinga

CAM

Antoine Griezmann

CF

Randal Kolo Muani

CF

Kylian Mbappe

