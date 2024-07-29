Fansided

How to watch the United States vs. Guinea in the Olympics: With and without cable

Here is everything you need to know to watch the United States against Guinea in the Olympics this week.

By Robert Wheeler

France v United States: Men's Football - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day -2
France v United States: Men's Football - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day -2 / Alex Livesey/GettyImages
The United States bounced back from their 3-0 defeat to France in their first game at this summer's Olympics by defeating New Zealand 4-1. Djordje Mihailovic, Walker Zimmerman, Gianluca Busio and Paxten Aaronson all got on the scoresheet.

One concern for Team USA was that Busio had to come off injured in the first half of the match. Busio will be a big miss for Marko Mitrovic's side if he is to be sidelined for future matches due to this problem.

Mitrovic's team are all but through to the quarterfinals. However, they just need to beat Guinea this week to ensure it.

How to watch the United States vs. Guinea with cable

Cable TV channels

The United States against Guinea match will be on USA Network and Telemundo. It will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30. The game will occur at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne, France.

Subscription details

You can watch USA Network on every major cable network. If you want to view in Spanish then Telemundo is for you and you can also get it through most cable networks.

How to watch the United States vs. Guinea without cable

Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium is NBCUniversal's streaming platform. As well as sports, it also shows movies and shows.

You can watch the Olympics on Peacock with plans starting at $8 per month with adverts. To watch without commercials it will cost $14.

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and after that, it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch the Olympics on USA Network and Telemundo through Fubo.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can use to watch USA Network and Telemundo's coverage of the Olympics is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month.

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com. Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free plan anymore.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can some of the Olympics for free on the BBC and on their streaming platform BBC iPlayer. However, to watch many of the games you will need to be subscribed to Discovery Plus which is available for a limited offer of just £3.99.

Canada viewers

In Canada you can watch the Olympics for free on CBC and on their streaming platform CBC Gem.

Australia viewers

If you are watching the Olympics from Australia then you can do so for free on the Nine Network and on their streaming platform 9Now.

Projected starting XI for the United States

Position

Player

GK

Patrick Schulte

RB

Nathan Harriel

CB

Miles Robinson

CB

Walker Zimmerman

LB

John Tolkin

CDM

Tanner Tessmann

CAM

Jack McGlynn

CAM

Djordje Mihailovic

RW

Kevin Paredes

CF

Duncan McGuire

LW

Paxten Aaronson

Projected starting XI for Guinea

Position

Player

GK

Soumaila Sylla

RCB

Bangali Cisse

CB

Mohamed Soumah

LCB

Madiou Keita

RM

Aliou Balde

CM

Abdoulaye Toure

CM

Amadou Diawara

LM

Amadou Diallo

RW

Naby Keita

CF

Algassime Bah

LW

Ilaix Moriba

