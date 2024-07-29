How to watch the United States vs. Guinea in the Olympics: With and without cable
The United States bounced back from their 3-0 defeat to France in their first game at this summer's Olympics by defeating New Zealand 4-1. Djordje Mihailovic, Walker Zimmerman, Gianluca Busio and Paxten Aaronson all got on the scoresheet.
One concern for Team USA was that Busio had to come off injured in the first half of the match. Busio will be a big miss for Marko Mitrovic's side if he is to be sidelined for future matches due to this problem.
Mitrovic's team are all but through to the quarterfinals. However, they just need to beat Guinea this week to ensure it.
How to watch the United States vs. Guinea with cable
Cable TV channels
The United States against Guinea match will be on USA Network and Telemundo. It will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30. The game will occur at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne, France.
Subscription details
You can watch USA Network on every major cable network. If you want to view in Spanish then Telemundo is for you and you can also get it through most cable networks.
How to watch the United States vs. Guinea without cable
Peacock Premium
Peacock Premium is NBCUniversal's streaming platform. As well as sports, it also shows movies and shows.
You can watch the Olympics on Peacock with plans starting at $8 per month with adverts. To watch without commercials it will cost $14.
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and after that, it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch the Olympics on USA Network and Telemundo through Fubo.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can use to watch USA Network and Telemundo's coverage of the Olympics is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com. Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free plan anymore.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can some of the Olympics for free on the BBC and on their streaming platform BBC iPlayer. However, to watch many of the games you will need to be subscribed to Discovery Plus which is available for a limited offer of just £3.99.
Canada viewers
In Canada you can watch the Olympics for free on CBC and on their streaming platform CBC Gem.
Australia viewers
If you are watching the Olympics from Australia then you can do so for free on the Nine Network and on their streaming platform 9Now.
Projected starting XI for the United States
Position
Player
GK
Patrick Schulte
RB
Nathan Harriel
CB
Miles Robinson
CB
Walker Zimmerman
LB
John Tolkin
CDM
Tanner Tessmann
CAM
Jack McGlynn
CAM
Djordje Mihailovic
RW
Kevin Paredes
CF
Duncan McGuire
LW
Paxten Aaronson
Projected starting XI for Guinea
Position
Player
GK
Soumaila Sylla
RCB
Bangali Cisse
CB
Mohamed Soumah
LCB
Madiou Keita
RM
Aliou Balde
CM
Abdoulaye Toure
CM
Amadou Diawara
LM
Amadou Diallo
RW
Naby Keita
CF
Algassime Bah
LW
Ilaix Moriba