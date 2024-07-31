How to watch the United States vs. Morocco in the Olympics: With and without cable
The United States booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Olympics thanks to a 3-0 win over Guinea. Kevin Parades scored a brace in this game whilst Djordje Mihailovic got their other goal.
Marko Mitrovic went for a different attacking three against Guinea where he moved Paxten Aaronson to a central position where he replaced Duncan McGuire. McGuire is yet to score at the Olympics this summer and the new system worked fluidly.
Team USA's opposition in the quarter-finals will be Morocco. They have a strong side which includes Achraf Hakimi who will be playing in familiar territory. This quarter-final match will be at the Parc des Princess where Hakimi plays his home games for PSG.
How to watch the United States vs. Morocco with cable
Cable TV channels
The United States against Morocco match will be on Telemundo. It will kick off at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 2. The game will occur at Parc des Princes is in Paris, France.
Subscription details
Telemundo is a Spanish language channel and it is available on every major cable network.
How to watch the United States vs. Morocco without cable
Peacock Premium
Peacock Premium is NBCUniversal's streaming platform. In addition to sports, it also shows movies and shows.
You can watch the Olympics on Peacock with plans starting at $8 per month with adverts. To watch without commercials it will cost $14.
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and after that, it will cost you $79.99/month. You can watch the Olympics on Telemundo through Fubo.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free plan anymore.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can see some of the Olympics for free on the BBC and their streaming platform BBC iPlayer. However, to watch many of the games you will need to be subscribed to Discovery Plus which is available for a limited offer of just £3.99.
Canada viewers
In Canada, you can watch the Olympics for free on CBC and their streaming platform CBC Gem.
Australia viewers
If you are watching the Olympics from Australia, you can do so for free on the Nine Network and their streaming platform 9Now.
Projected starting XI for the United States
Position
Player
GK
Patrick Schulte
RB
Nathan Harriel
CB
Miles Robinson
CB
Walker Zimmerman
LB
John Tolkin
CDM
Maximilian Dietz
CAM
Tanner Tessmann
CAM
Djordje Mihailovic
RW
Kevin Paredes
CF
Paxten Aaronson
LW
Griffin Yow
Projected starting XI for Morocco
Position
Player
GK
Munir
RB
Achraf Hakimi
CB
Oussama El Azzouzi
CB
Mehdi Boukamir
LB
Zakaria El Ouahdi
CDM
Amir Richardson
CDM
Oussama Targhalline
RM
Ilias Akhomach
CAM
Bilal El Khannouss
LM
Abde Ezzalzouli
CF
Soufiane Rahimi