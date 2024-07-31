Fansided

How to watch the United States vs. Morocco in the Olympics: With and without cable

Here is everything you need to know to watch the United States against Morocco in the Olympics this week.

By Robert Wheeler

United States v Guinea: Men's Football - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 4
United States v Guinea: Men's Football - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 4 / Daniela Porcelli/ISI/GettyImages
The United States booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Olympics thanks to a 3-0 win over Guinea. Kevin Parades scored a brace in this game whilst Djordje Mihailovic got their other goal.

Marko Mitrovic went for a different attacking three against Guinea where he moved Paxten Aaronson to a central position where he replaced Duncan McGuire. McGuire is yet to score at the Olympics this summer and the new system worked fluidly.

Team USA's opposition in the quarter-finals will be Morocco. They have a strong side which includes Achraf Hakimi who will be playing in familiar territory. This quarter-final match will be at the Parc des Princess where Hakimi plays his home games for PSG.

How to watch the United States vs. Morocco with cable

Cable TV channels

The United States against Morocco match will be on Telemundo. It will kick off at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 2. The game will occur at Parc des Princes is in Paris, France.

Subscription details

Telemundo is a Spanish language channel and it is available on every major cable network.

How to watch the United States vs. Morocco without cable

Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium is NBCUniversal's streaming platform. In addition to sports, it also shows movies and shows.

You can watch the Olympics on Peacock with plans starting at $8 per month with adverts. To watch without commercials it will cost $14.

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and after that, it will cost you $79.99/month. You can watch the Olympics on Telemundo through Fubo.

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free plan anymore.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can see some of the Olympics for free on the BBC and their streaming platform BBC iPlayer. However, to watch many of the games you will need to be subscribed to Discovery Plus which is available for a limited offer of just £3.99.

Canada viewers

In Canada, you can watch the Olympics for free on CBC and their streaming platform CBC Gem.

Australia viewers

If you are watching the Olympics from Australia, you can do so for free on the Nine Network and their streaming platform 9Now.

Projected starting XI for the United States

Position

Player

GK

Patrick Schulte

RB

Nathan Harriel

CB

Miles Robinson

CB

Walker Zimmerman

LB

John Tolkin

CDM

Maximilian Dietz

CAM

Tanner Tessmann

CAM

Djordje Mihailovic

RW

Kevin Paredes

CF

Paxten Aaronson

LW

Griffin Yow

Projected starting XI for Morocco

Position

Player

GK

Munir

RB

Achraf Hakimi

CB

Oussama El Azzouzi

CB

Mehdi Boukamir

LB

Zakaria El Ouahdi

CDM

Amir Richardson

CDM

Oussama Targhalline

RM

Ilias Akhomach

CAM

Bilal El Khannouss

LM

Abde Ezzalzouli

CF

Soufiane Rahimi

