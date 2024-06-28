How to watch the USMNT vs Uruguay at the Copa América: With and without cable
The USMNT face a premature departure from Copa América after a shock 2-1 defeat to Panama. It had looked like Gregg Berhalter's side would breeze past the Panamanians when Weston McKennie scored early on. However, his goal was ruled out for offside and then Timothy Weah was then shown a red card.
Folarin Balogun put the USMNT ahead but goals from Cesar Blackman and Jose Fajardo Nelson sealed the victory for Panama. The Stars and Stripes now face a tough match with Uruguay who beat Panama 3-1 before destroying Bolivia 5-0.
Panama will be expected to beat Bolivia and the USMNT need to better their result against Uruguay. However, this will be a very difficult task against Marcelo Bielsa's team.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The USMNT versus Uruguay match will be on FOX Sports 1 and TUDN. It will kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday, July 1. The game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, United States.
Subscription details
You can watch FS1 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then TUDN is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a weeks free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.
Canada viewers
In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.
Australia viewers
If you are watching from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.
Projected starting XI for the USMNT
Position
Player
GK
Ethan Horvath
RB
Joe Scally
CB
Chris Richards
CB
Tim Ream
LB
Antonee Robinson
RM
Yunu Musah
CM
Tyler Adams
LM
Weston McKennie
RW
Gio Reyna
CF
Folarin Balogun
LW
Christian Pulisic
Projected starting XI for Uruguay
Position
Player
GK
Sergio Rochet
RB
Nahitan Nandez
CB
Ronald Araujo
CB
Mathias Olivera
LB
Matias Vina
RM
Federico Valverde
CM
Manuel Ugarte
LM
Nicolas de la Cruz
RW
Facundo Pellistri
CF
Darwin Nunez
LW
Maximiliano Araujo