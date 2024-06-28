Fansided

How to watch the USMNT vs Uruguay at the Copa América: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch the USMNT against Uruguay in Copa América.

By Robert Wheeler

Panama v United States - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024
Panama v United States - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 / Todd Kirkland/GettyImages
The USMNT face a premature departure from Copa América after a shock 2-1 defeat to Panama. It had looked like Gregg Berhalter's side would breeze past the Panamanians when Weston McKennie scored early on. However, his goal was ruled out for offside and then Timothy Weah was then shown a red card.

Folarin Balogun put the USMNT ahead but goals from Cesar Blackman and Jose Fajardo Nelson sealed the victory for Panama. The Stars and Stripes now face a tough match with Uruguay who beat Panama 3-1 before destroying Bolivia 5-0.

Panama will be expected to beat Bolivia and the USMNT need to better their result against Uruguay. However, this will be a very difficult task against Marcelo Bielsa's team.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The USMNT versus Uruguay match will be on FOX Sports 1 and TUDN. It will kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday, July 1. The game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, United States.

Subscription details

You can watch FS1 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then TUDN is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a weeks free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing. 

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.

Canada viewers

In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month. 

Australia viewers

If you are watching from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.

Projected starting XI for the USMNT

Position

Player

GK

Ethan Horvath

RB

Joe Scally

CB

Chris Richards

CB

Tim Ream

LB

Antonee Robinson

RM

Yunu Musah

CM

Tyler Adams

LM

Weston McKennie

RW

Gio Reyna

CF

Folarin Balogun

LW

Christian Pulisic

Projected starting XI for Uruguay

Position

Player

GK

Sergio Rochet

RB

Nahitan Nandez

CB

Ronald Araujo

CB

Mathias Olivera

LB

Matias Vina

RM

Federico Valverde

CM

Manuel Ugarte

LM

Nicolas de la Cruz

RW

Facundo Pellistri

CF

Darwin Nunez

LW

Maximiliano Araujo

