How to watch Udinese vs. Como in Serie A: With and without cable
Como's start to life in Serie A has not been smooth as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Juventus in their first game. This was followed by a 1-1 draw with Cagliari which is something to build on.
Cesc Fabregas' side travel to Udinese this weekend. Udinese drew with Bologna in their first game before beating Lazio 2-1 thanks to goals from Lorenzo Lucca and Florian Thauvin.
Thauvin - part of the France team that won the World Cup in 2018 - is now 31 but already has two goals and three assists in three games in all competitions this season.
Udinese have a reputation for having older players perform well for them. This is notably the case for club legend Antonio Di Natale who played for the Italian side until he was 39.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Udinese against Como match will be on CBS Sports Golazo Network. It will kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sep. 1. The game will take place at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy.
Subscription details
Watch this match on the CBS Sports Golazo Network for free with the CBS Sports app, available on Roku, Apple+, Amazon Fire and more.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Paramount+
Paramount+ is a streaming service that covers all the action in Champions League, the Championship and Serie A, in addition to television shows and movies.
Free trials and discounts
Check out Paramount+ with a seven-day free trial, or subscribe on plans for either $5.99 per month or $59.99 for the year.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
In the United Kingdom, Serie A will be broadcast on TNT Sports.
Canada viewers
In Canada, you can watch Serie A on Fubo.
Australia viewers
If you are watching Serie A in Australia, you must be subscribed to beIN Sports Connect.
Projected starting XI for Udinese
Position
Player
GK
Maduka Okoye
CB
Nehuen Perez
CB
Jaka Bijol
CB
Lautaro Giannetti
RWB
Kingsley Ehizibue
CM
Jesper Karlstrom
CM
Martin Payero
LWB
Jordan Zemura
CAM
Florian Thauvin
CAM
Brenner
CF
Lorenzo Lucca
Projected starting XI for Como
Position
Player
GK
Pepe Reina
RB
Alessio Iovine
CB
Alberto Dossena
CB
Federico Barba
LB
Alberto Moreno
RM
Gabriel Strefezza
CM
Matthias Braunoder
CM
Luca Mazzitelli
LM
Lucas Da Cunha
CF
Patrick Cutrone
CF
Andrea Belotti