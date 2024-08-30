Fansided

How to watch Udinese vs. Como in Serie A: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Udinese versus Como in Serie A this weekend.

By Robert Wheeler

Cesc Fabregas, head coach of Como 1907, looks on prior to...
Cesc Fabregas, head coach of Como 1907, looks on prior to... / Nicolò Campo/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Como's start to life in Serie A has not been smooth as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Juventus in their first game. This was followed by a 1-1 draw with Cagliari which is something to build on.

Cesc Fabregas' side travel to Udinese this weekend. Udinese drew with Bologna in their first game before beating Lazio 2-1 thanks to goals from Lorenzo Lucca and Florian Thauvin.

Thauvin - part of the France team that won the World Cup in 2018 - is now 31 but already has two goals and three assists in three games in all competitions this season.

Udinese have a reputation for having older players perform well for them. This is notably the case for club legend Antonio Di Natale who played for the Italian side until he was 39.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Udinese against Como match will be on CBS Sports Golazo Network. It will kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sep. 1. The game will take place at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy.

Subscription details

Watch this match on the CBS Sports Golazo Network for free with the CBS Sports app, available on Roku, Apple+, Amazon Fire and more.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Paramount+

Paramount+ is a streaming service that covers all the action in Champions League, the Championship and Serie A, in addition to television shows and movies.

Free trials and discounts

Check out Paramount+ with a seven-day free trial, or subscribe on plans for either $5.99 per month or $59.99 for the year.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

In the United Kingdom, Serie A will be broadcast on TNT Sports.

Canada viewers

In Canada, you can watch Serie A on Fubo.

Australia viewers

If you are watching Serie A in Australia, you must be subscribed to beIN Sports Connect.

Projected starting XI for Udinese

Position

Player

GK

Maduka Okoye

CB

Nehuen Perez

CB

Jaka Bijol

CB

Lautaro Giannetti

RWB

Kingsley Ehizibue

CM

Jesper Karlstrom

CM

Martin Payero

LWB

Jordan Zemura

CAM

Florian Thauvin

CAM

Brenner

CF

Lorenzo Lucca

Projected starting XI for Como

Position

Player

GK

Pepe Reina

RB

Alessio Iovine

CB

Alberto Dossena

CB

Federico Barba

LB

Alberto Moreno

RM

Gabriel Strefezza

CM

Matthias Braunoder

CM

Luca Mazzitelli

LM

Lucas Da Cunha

CF

Patrick Cutrone

CF

Andrea Belotti

Next. 15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League. 15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League. dark

Home/Serie A