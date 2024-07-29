How to watch Ukraine vs. Argentina in the Olympics: With and without cable
Argentina responded to their controversial shock defeat to Morocco by beating Iraq 3-1. Former Atlanta United player Thiago Almada got their opening goal. Luciano Gondou and Ezequiel Fernandez were also on the scoresheet. Julian Alvarez who plays in the Premier League for Manchester City surprisingly did not score but grabbed two assists.
Javier Mascherano's side are currently top of Group B but only on goal difference. If Argentina beats Ukraine this week, they will finish at the summit of their group.
How to watch Ukraine vs. Argentina with cable
Cable TV channels
The Ukraine against Argentina match will be on Telemundo. It will kick off at 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30. The game will occur at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon, France.
Subscription details
Telemundo is a Spanish language channel and it is available on every major cable network.
How to watch the Ukraine vs. Argentina without cable
Peacock Premium
Peacock Premium is NBCUniversal's streaming platform. As well as sports, it also shows movies and shows.
You can watch the Olympics on Peacock with plans starting at $8 per month with adverts. To watch without commercials it will cost $14.
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and after that, it will cost you $79.99/month. You can watch the Olympics on Telemundo through Fubo.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can use to watch Telemundo's coverage of the Olympics is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com. Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free plan anymore.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can some of the Olympics for free on the BBC and on their streaming platform BBC iPlayer. However, to watch many of the games you will need to be subscribed to Discovery Plus which is available for a limited offer of just £3.99.
Canada viewers
In Canada, you can watch the Olympics for free on CBC and on their streaming platform CBC Gem.
Australia viewers
If you are watching the Olympics from Australia then you can do so for free on the Nine Network and on their streaming platform 9Now.
Projected starting XI for Ukraine
Position
Player
GK
Kiril Fesyun
RB
Oleksandr Martynyuk
CB
Maksym Talovierov
CB
Arseniy Batagov
LB
Ilya Krupskyi
RM
Maksym Khlan
CM
Valentyn Rubchynskyi
CM
Dmytro Kryskiv
CM
Oleg Fedor
LM
Maksim Bragaru
CF
Igor Krasnopir
Projected starting XI for Argentina
Position
Player
GK
Geronimo Rulli
RB
Gonzalo Lujan
CB
Marco Di Cesare
CB
Nicolas Otamendi
LB
Kevin Zenon
RM
Thiago Almada
CM
Ezequiel Fernandez
CM
Santiago Hezze
LM
Cristian Medina
CF
Luciano Gondou
CF
Julian Alvarez