How to watch Ukraine vs. Argentina in the Olympics: With and without cable

Here is everything you need to know to watch Ukraine against Argentina in the Olympics this week.

By Robert Wheeler

Argentina v Iraq: Men's Football - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 1
Argentina v Iraq: Men's Football - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 1 / Claudio Villa/GettyImages
Argentina responded to their controversial shock defeat to Morocco by beating Iraq 3-1. Former Atlanta United player Thiago Almada got their opening goal. Luciano Gondou and Ezequiel Fernandez were also on the scoresheet. Julian Alvarez who plays in the Premier League for Manchester City surprisingly did not score but grabbed two assists.

Javier Mascherano's side are currently top of Group B but only on goal difference. If Argentina beats Ukraine this week, they will finish at the summit of their group.

How to watch Ukraine vs. Argentina with cable

Cable TV channels

The Ukraine against Argentina match will be on Telemundo. It will kick off at 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30. The game will occur at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon, France.

Subscription details

Telemundo is a Spanish language channel and it is available on every major cable network.

How to watch the Ukraine vs. Argentina without cable

Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium is NBCUniversal's streaming platform. As well as sports, it also shows movies and shows.

You can watch the Olympics on Peacock with plans starting at $8 per month with adverts. To watch without commercials it will cost $14.

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and after that, it will cost you $79.99/month. You can watch the Olympics on Telemundo through Fubo.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can use to watch Telemundo's coverage of the Olympics is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month.

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com. Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free plan anymore.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can some of the Olympics for free on the BBC and on their streaming platform BBC iPlayer. However, to watch many of the games you will need to be subscribed to Discovery Plus which is available for a limited offer of just £3.99.

Canada viewers

In Canada, you can watch the Olympics for free on CBC and on their streaming platform CBC Gem.

Australia viewers

If you are watching the Olympics from Australia then you can do so for free on the Nine Network and on their streaming platform 9Now.

Projected starting XI for Ukraine

Position

Player

GK

Kiril Fesyun

RB

Oleksandr Martynyuk

CB

Maksym Talovierov

CB

Arseniy Batagov

LB

Ilya Krupskyi

RM

Maksym Khlan

CM

Valentyn Rubchynskyi

CM

Dmytro Kryskiv

CM

Oleg Fedor

LM

Maksim Bragaru

CF

Igor Krasnopir

Projected starting XI for Argentina

Position

Player

GK

Geronimo Rulli

RB

Gonzalo Lujan

CB

Marco Di Cesare

CB

Nicolas Otamendi

LB

Kevin Zenon

RM

Thiago Almada

CM

Ezequiel Fernandez

CM

Santiago Hezze

LM

Cristian Medina

CF

Luciano Gondou

CF

Julian Alvarez

