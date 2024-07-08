Fansided

How to watch Uruguay vs. Colombia at the Copa América: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Uruguay against Colombia in Copa América this week.

By Robert Wheeler

Uruguay v Brazil - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024
Uruguay v Brazil - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 / Robin Alam/ISI Photos/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Uruguay take on Colombia for a chance to play either Argentina or Canada in the final of Copa América. Marcelo Bielsa's side made it to the semi-finals by defeating Brazil on penalties. This was despite the Uruguayans having to play with 10 men for over 15 minutes after Nahitan Nandez was sent off.

Colombia beat Panama 5-0 in their quarterfinal. James Rodriguez scored and also got two assists in this match. Rodriguez is no longer playing his club soccer in Europe as he is with the Brazilian side Sao Paolo. However, he is still showing that he can produce at major international tournaments.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Uruguay versus Colombia match will be on FOX Sports 1 and TUDN. It will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 10. The game will take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, United States.

Subscription details

You can watch FS1 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then TUDN is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing. 

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.

Canada viewers

In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month. 

Australia viewers

If you are watching from Australia, you must be subscribed to Optus Sports, which is available for $24.99/month.

Projected starting XI for Uruguay

Position

Player

GK

Sergio Rochet

RB

Guillermo Varela

CB

Ronald Araujo

CB

Mathias Olivera

LB

Matias Vina

RM

Federico Valverde

CM

Manuel Ugarte

LM

Nicolas de la Cruz

RW

Facundo Pellistri

CF

Darwin Nunez

LW

Maximiliano Araujo

Projected starting XI for Colombia

Position

Player

GK

Camilo Vargas

RB

Daniel Munoz

CB

Davinson Sanchez

CB

Carlos Cuesta

LB

Johan Mojica

CDM

Richard Rios

CDM

Mateus Uribe

RAM

Jhon Arias

CAM

James Rodriguez

LAM

Luis Diaz

CF

Jhon Cordoba

15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League. dark. Next. 15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League

Home/Copa America