How to watch Uruguay vs. Colombia at the Copa América: With and without cable
Uruguay take on Colombia for a chance to play either Argentina or Canada in the final of Copa América. Marcelo Bielsa's side made it to the semi-finals by defeating Brazil on penalties. This was despite the Uruguayans having to play with 10 men for over 15 minutes after Nahitan Nandez was sent off.
Colombia beat Panama 5-0 in their quarterfinal. James Rodriguez scored and also got two assists in this match. Rodriguez is no longer playing his club soccer in Europe as he is with the Brazilian side Sao Paolo. However, he is still showing that he can produce at major international tournaments.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Uruguay versus Colombia match will be on FOX Sports 1 and TUDN. It will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 10. The game will take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, United States.
Subscription details
You can watch FS1 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then TUDN is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.
Canada viewers
In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.
Australia viewers
If you are watching from Australia, you must be subscribed to Optus Sports, which is available for $24.99/month.
Projected starting XI for Uruguay
Position
Player
GK
Sergio Rochet
RB
Guillermo Varela
CB
Ronald Araujo
CB
Mathias Olivera
LB
Matias Vina
RM
Federico Valverde
CM
Manuel Ugarte
LM
Nicolas de la Cruz
RW
Facundo Pellistri
CF
Darwin Nunez
LW
Maximiliano Araujo
Projected starting XI for Colombia
Position
Player
GK
Camilo Vargas
RB
Daniel Munoz
CB
Davinson Sanchez
CB
Carlos Cuesta
LB
Johan Mojica
CDM
Richard Rios
CDM
Mateus Uribe
RAM
Jhon Arias
CAM
James Rodriguez
LAM
Luis Diaz
CF
Jhon Cordoba