How to watch USA vs. Germany in women’s soccer at the Olympics
In one of the two matches to close out Sunday's action of women's football at the Olympics, the United States, led by Emma Hayes, faces off against European powerhouse Germany.
It's an encounter between the nations with the most medals in women's football since the sport was brought to the Olympic stage in 1996.
In each of its five appearances at the Olympics, Germany has only not made it past the group stages once while the United States has played football past the group stage in all seven of its previous Olympic trips.
In the opening match of these Paris Games, the Stars and Stripes took care of business against Zambia, thrashing the African outfit 3-0 with the help of two goals in just 66 seconds from Mallory Swanson. It was a performance to silence the naysayers, who could not stop taking about the goal scoring issue the United States had leading into this tournament.
Under the tutelage of Horst Hrubesch, Germany made quite the statement in the first round of fixtures. Giulia Gwinn was exceptional for the 2016 Olympic gold medalists, recording two assists en route to a dominant display against a talented Australian side. Out of all the matches on July 25, the obliteration of a 2023 Women's World Cup semifinalist was arguably the biggest shock. Germany was even without its most impactful midfielder, Lena Oberdorf, who suffered a serve knee injury on July 16 against Austria.
Less than two months into her tenure, this is the first major test for Hayes. Germany will be Hayes' first time competing against a top-19 FIFA ranked opponent since coming over from Chelsea to take this national team job. The USWNT's last three games have been against outfits outside the top 25 in the world.
How to watch USA vs. Germany in the 2024 Paris Olympics women's soccer group stages
Date: Sunday, July 28
Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Location: Marseille, France
Stadium: Stade Vélodrome
TV Info: USA Network | Telemundo
Live Stream: Peacock | FuboTV