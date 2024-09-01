How to watch USC vs. LSU with and without cable: Full streaming guide
Sunday night football is on your TV screen on Sept. 1 and it's not NFL. It's college football! The USC Trojans and LSU Tigers are facing off in Las Vegas to kick off their respective seasons with a Big Ten-SEC showdown.
Both teams have new quarterbacks replacing Heisman Trophy winners. For USC, it's Miller Moss. For LSU, it's Garrett Nussmeier.
Both teams are breaking in a new defense after firing their DC for atrocious performance in 2023. For USC, it's D'Anton Lynn. For LSU, it's Blake Baker.
Which team will turn things around and prove they're a legitimate College Football Playoff contender? You'll have to tune in at 4:30 p.m. ET on ABC to find out.
How to watch USC vs. LSU with cable
Using your cable provider's online platform
Those who won't be at home to watch the game can log into their cable provider's online platform. Each service provider has a different one, so head over to your specific service and log in.
Watching on network TV channels
ABC is broadcasting Sunday's game, which usually means it's easy for people to find the action. Unforutnately for DirecTV subscribers, a dispute with Disney came to a head on Sunday, resulting in a black out of all Disney channels, including ESPN and ABC.
Here are some ABC channel numbers for national services:
Service Provider
Channel Number
Cox Communications
Dish Network
Channel 7
AT&T DirecTV
See local listings (UNAVAILABLE)
Verizon Fios
HD Channel 506/507 or see local listings
Charter Spectrum
AT&T U-Verse
Channel 4
Comcast Xfinity
Of course, those with DirecTV can't rely on that service to watch Sunday's game. Luckily, there are non-cable streaming options to turn to.
Streaming options without cable
Subscription-based streaming services with ABC
Streamer
Cost
Free trial?
$72.99/month
Yes, 7 days
$76.99/month
Yes, 3 days
Sling TV (Orange)
$40/month
No, but has discount for new users
$79.99/month
Yes, 7 days
Free trials and discounts
In a pinch, free trials to the likes of FuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV can come in handy.
Each of those services carries ABC, so sign up and you'll have no problem watching the game.
Be warned, you'll pay full price if you forget to cancel before the trial period is over!
Watching on mobile devices
Mobile apps for cable services and online streaming platforms available on Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store on Android.