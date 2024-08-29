How to watch Venezia vs. Torino in the Serie A: With and without cable
Venezia's start to life in Serie A did not go well with a 3-1 loss to Lazio in their first game. However, this was followed by a 0-0 draw with Fiorentina — which is something to build on.
From a USMNT perspective, Venezia has sold Tanner Tessmann to Lyon but they do still have Gianluca Busio in their ranks. Although, Busio is currently injured.
The team from Venice take on Torino in their next game which will be a tough match. Torino is an established Serie A club that has already beaten Atalanta and drawn with AC Milan in the league this season.
Torino has a frightening attack which includes former Southampton forward Che Adams and Duvan Zapata — who has spent most of his career with various Serie A clubs. Both players have already found the back of the net this campaign.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Venezia against Torino match will be on CBS Sports Golazo Network. It will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 30. The game will take place at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium in Venice, Italy.
Subscription details
For connected TV devices, you can watch CBS Sports Golazo Network for free via the CBS Sports app.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Paramount+
Paramount+ is a streaming service that shows series, films and sports. The sports they show include the NFL, Champions League and Serie A.
Free trials and discounts
Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial. You can subscribe with plans for $5.99 per month or $59.99 for the whole year.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
In the United Kingdom, the Serie A will be broadcast on TNT Sports.
Canada viewers
In Canada, you can watch Serie A on Fubo.
Australia viewers
If you are watching Serie A in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to beIN Sports Connect.
Projected starting XI for Venezia
Position
Player
GK
Jesse Joronen
CB
Michael Svoboda
CB
Giorgio Altare
CB
Marin Sverko
RWB
Antonio Candela
CM
Magnus Kofod Andersen
CM
Alfred Duncan
LWB
Francesco Zampano
CAM
Mikael Egill Ellertsson
CAM
Gaetano Oristanio
CF
Christian Gytkjaer
Projected starting XI for Torino
Positin
Player
GK
Vanja Milinkovic-Savic
CB
Adrien Tameze
CB
Saul Coco
CB
Adam Masina
RWB
Mergim Vojvoda
CM
Karol Linetty
CM
Samuele Ricci
CM
Ivan Ilic
LWB
Valentino Lazaro
CF
Che Adams
CF
Duvan Zapata