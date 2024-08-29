Fansided

How to watch Venezia vs. Torino in the Serie A: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Venezia versus Torino in Serie A this week.

By Robert Wheeler

Che Adams of Torino FC in action during the Serie A football...
Che Adams of Torino FC in action during the Serie A football... / Nicolò Campo/GettyImages
Venezia's start to life in Serie A did not go well with a 3-1 loss to Lazio in their first game. However, this was followed by a 0-0 draw with Fiorentina — which is something to build on.

From a USMNT perspective, Venezia has sold Tanner Tessmann to Lyon but they do still have Gianluca Busio in their ranks. Although, Busio is currently injured.

The team from Venice take on Torino in their next game which will be a tough match. Torino is an established Serie A club that has already beaten Atalanta and drawn with AC Milan in the league this season.

Torino has a frightening attack which includes former Southampton forward Che Adams and Duvan Zapata — who has spent most of his career with various Serie A clubs. Both players have already found the back of the net this campaign.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Venezia against Torino match will be on CBS Sports Golazo Network. It will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 30. The game will take place at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium in Venice, Italy.

Subscription details

For connected TV devices, you can watch CBS Sports Golazo Network for free via the CBS Sports app.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Paramount+

Paramount+ is a streaming service that shows series, films and sports. The sports they show include the NFL, Champions League and Serie A. 

Free trials and discounts

Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial. You can subscribe with plans for $5.99 per month or $59.99 for the whole year.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

In the United Kingdom, the Serie A will be broadcast on TNT Sports.

Canada viewers

In Canada, you can watch Serie A on Fubo.

Australia viewers

If you are watching Serie A in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to beIN Sports Connect.

Projected starting XI for Venezia

Position

Player

GK

Jesse Joronen

CB

Michael Svoboda

CB

Giorgio Altare

CB

Marin Sverko

RWB

Antonio Candela

CM

Magnus Kofod Andersen

CM

Alfred Duncan

LWB

Francesco Zampano

CAM

Mikael Egill Ellertsson

CAM

Gaetano Oristanio

CF

Christian Gytkjaer

Projected starting XI for Torino

Positin

Player

GK

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic

CB

Adrien Tameze

CB

Saul Coco

CB

Adam Masina

RWB

Mergim Vojvoda

CM

Karol Linetty

CM

Samuele Ricci

CM

Ivan Ilic

LWB

Valentino Lazaro

CF

Che Adams

CF

Duvan Zapata

