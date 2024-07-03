How to watch Venezuela vs. Canada at the Copa América: With and without cable
The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. However, only one of these teams has made it out of their group at Copa America this year and that is unexpectedly Canada.
Jesse Marsch's side lost to Argentina but then beat Peru and drew with Chile to make it to the knockout stages. Their quarterfinal match will be against Venezuela which is a winnable tie for Les Rouges.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Venezuela versus Canada match will be on FOX Sports 1 and TUDN. It will kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 5. The game will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, United States.
Subscription details
You can watch FS1 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then TUDN is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a weeks free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.
Canada viewers
In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.
Australia viewers
If you are watching from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.
Projected starting XI for Venezuela
Position
Player
GK
Rafael Romo
RB
Jon Aramburu
CB
Yordan Osorio
CB
Wilker Angel
LB
Alexander Gonzalez
CDM
Yangel Herrera
CDM
Jose Martinez
RAM
Eduard Bello
CAM
Telasco Segovia
LAM
Darwin Machis
CF
Salomon Rondon
Projected starting XI for Canada
Position
Player
GK
Maxime Crepeau
RB
Alistair Johnston
CB
Moise Bombito
CB
Derek Cornelius
LB
Alphonso Davies
CDM
Jonathan Osorio
CDM
Stephen Eustaquio
RAM
Richie Laryea
CAM
Jonathan David
LAM
Jacob Shaffelburg
CF
Cyle Larin