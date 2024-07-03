Fansided

How to watch Venezuela vs. Canada at the Copa América: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Venezuela against Canada in Copa América this week.

By Robert Wheeler

Canada v Chile - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024
Canada v Chile - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 / Julio Aguilar/GettyImages
The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. However, only one of these teams has made it out of their group at Copa America this year and that is unexpectedly Canada.

Jesse Marsch's side lost to Argentina but then beat Peru and drew with Chile to make it to the knockout stages. Their quarterfinal match will be against Venezuela which is a winnable tie for Les Rouges.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Venezuela versus Canada match will be on FOX Sports 1 and TUDN. It will kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 5. The game will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, United States.

Subscription details

You can watch FS1 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then TUDN is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a weeks free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing. 

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.

Canada viewers

In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month. 

Australia viewers

If you are watching from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.

Projected starting XI for Venezuela

Position

Player

GK

Rafael Romo

RB

Jon Aramburu

CB

Yordan Osorio

CB

Wilker Angel

LB

Alexander Gonzalez

CDM

Yangel Herrera

CDM

Jose Martinez

RAM

Eduard Bello

CAM

Telasco Segovia

LAM

Darwin Machis

CF

Salomon Rondon

Projected starting XI for Canada

Position

Player

GK

Maxime Crepeau

RB

Alistair Johnston

CB

Moise Bombito

CB

Derek Cornelius

LB

Alphonso Davies

CDM

Jonathan Osorio

CDM

Stephen Eustaquio

RAM

Richie Laryea

CAM

Jonathan David

LAM

Jacob Shaffelburg

CF

Cyle Larin

