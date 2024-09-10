How to watch Washington vs. WSU with and without cable: Full streaming guide
The Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars are set to face off for the 116th in the 2024 Boeing Apple Cup. These two Washington schools will face off for ultimate bragging rights in one of the great college football traditions at Lumen Field, the home of the Seattle Seahawks.
The Huskies are coming off of a dream season which saw them make it all the way to the National Championship Game. Expectations aren't nearly as high this season after losing players like Michael Penix Jr., Rome Odunze, and Troy Fautanu among others, but they have gotten off to a 2-0 start, defeating Weber State and Eastern Michigan by a combined 65-12 score.
The Cougars will also enter this matchup sitting pretty at 2-0. They've showcased a dynamic offense thus far highlighted by a 70-point onslaught against Portland State.
The game will take place on Saturday, September 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Why can’t I watch Washington vs. Washington State on cable?
Unfortunately for those with cable, this game will exclusively be available on Peacock, a paid streaming service. Big Ten has an agreement in place to broadcast a certain number of games on both NBC and Peacock throughout the season. This matchup is exclusively on Peacock.
Streaming options without cable
Normally, when games are broadcast on cable, there are many streaming options to turn to. Unfortunately, since this is just a Peacock-exclusive game, the highly-anticipated matchup can only be viewed on Peacock.
Peacock has two plans for individuals to choose from for those interested in watching this game (and many others). The premium plan is $7.99/month for new users, giving access to shows, live sports, and other features. The premium plus plan is $13.99/month, giving new users no ads and the ability to watch and download certain titles offline.
Free trials and discounts
The only possible discount Peacock offers is the ability to get 12 months of the service for the price of 10, meaning you'd commit to 10 months of pay but get 12 months of the service. Outside of that, Peacock does not offer any free trials or discounts. Those who want to watch this game will need to choose between one of the two plans outlined above.
Watching on mobile devices
The Peacock app can be found in Apple's App Store and Android's Google Play Store giving users with one of the two plans the option to watch on their mobile devices.