How to watch West Ham vs. Aston Villa in the Premier League: With and without cable
West Ham United gambled this summer as they replaced David Moyes with Julen Lopetegui. The Spanish manager has been backed very well in the transfer market. Max Kilman, Guido Rodriguez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Wes Foderingham, Jean-Clair Todibo, Crysencio Summerville, Luis Guilherme and Niclas Fullkrug have all been recruited to the Hammers.
Under Moyes, West Ham won the Europa Conference League in 2023 but they will be without European competition in the upcoming campaign. Given the players that they have signed, the Hammers will be expected to qualify for Europe this season. They start their campaign against Aston Villa who finished fourth in the Premier League last season and qualified for the Champions League.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The West Ham United against Aston Villa match will be on NBC and Universo. It will kick off at 12:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 17. The game will take place at the London Stadium in London, England.
Subscription details
You can watch NBC and Universo on every major cable network.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch the Premier League on NBC and Universo through Fubo. However, you will need to make sure that those channels are available in your region. Also, you must check that the specific match you want to watch is being broadcast by one of the channels.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch NBC and Universo's coverage of the Premier League is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get NBC and Universo before subscribing. Also, check that the Premier League channel you want to watch is being shown on one of those channels.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
In the United Kingdom, the Premier League will be broadcast on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.
Canada viewers
In Canada, you can watch the Premier League through Peacock Premium and Fubo.
Australia viewers
If you are watching in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Optus Sport.
Projected starting XI for West Ham United
Position
Player
GK
Alphonse Areola
RB
Vladimir Coufal
CB
Max Kilman
CB
Konstantinos Mavropanos
LB
Emerson
CDM
Tomas Soucek
CDM
Guido Rodriguez
RM
Jarrod Bowen
CAM
Lucas Paqueta
LM
Mohammed Kudus
CF
Michail Antonio
Projected starting XI for Aston Villa
Position
Player
GK
Emiliano Martinez
RB
Matty Cash
CB
Ezri Konsa
CB
Pau Torres
LB
Lucas Digne
RM
John McGinn
CM
Amadou Onana
LM
Youri Tielemans
RW
Jaden Philogene
CF
Ollie Watkins
LW
Jacob Ramsey