How to watch West Ham vs. Aston Villa in the Premier League: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch West Ham United versus Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend.

By Robert Wheeler

West Ham United v Celta Vigo - Pre-Season Friendly
West Ham United v Celta Vigo - Pre-Season Friendly / Angel Martinez/GettyImages
West Ham United gambled this summer as they replaced David Moyes with Julen Lopetegui. The Spanish manager has been backed very well in the transfer market. Max Kilman, Guido Rodriguez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Wes Foderingham, Jean-Clair Todibo, Crysencio Summerville, Luis Guilherme and Niclas Fullkrug have all been recruited to the Hammers.

Under Moyes, West Ham won the Europa Conference League in 2023 but they will be without European competition in the upcoming campaign. Given the players that they have signed, the Hammers will be expected to qualify for Europe this season. They start their campaign against Aston Villa who finished fourth in the Premier League last season and qualified for the Champions League.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The West Ham United against Aston Villa match will be on NBC and Universo. It will kick off at 12:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 17. The game will take place at the London Stadium in London, England.

Subscription details

You can watch NBC and Universo on every major cable network.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch the Premier League on NBC and Universo through Fubo. However, you will need to make sure that those channels are available in your region. Also, you must check that the specific match you want to watch is being broadcast by one of the channels.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch NBC and Universo's coverage of the Premier League is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get NBC and Universo before subscribing. Also, check that the Premier League channel you want to watch is being shown on one of those channels.

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

In the United Kingdom, the Premier League will be broadcast on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.

Canada viewers

In Canada, you can watch the Premier League through Peacock Premium and Fubo.

Australia viewers

If you are watching in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Optus Sport.

Projected starting XI for West Ham United

Position

Player

GK

Alphonse Areola

RB

Vladimir Coufal

CB

Max Kilman

CB

Konstantinos Mavropanos

LB

Emerson

CDM

Tomas Soucek

CDM

Guido Rodriguez

RM

Jarrod Bowen

CAM

Lucas Paqueta

LM

Mohammed Kudus

CF

Michail Antonio

Projected starting XI for Aston Villa

Position

Player

GK

Emiliano Martinez

RB

Matty Cash

CB

Ezri Konsa

CB

Pau Torres

LB

Lucas Digne

RM

John McGinn

CM

Amadou Onana

LM

Youri Tielemans

RW

Jaden Philogene

CF

Ollie Watkins

LW

Jacob Ramsey

