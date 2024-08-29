How to watch West Ham vs. Manchester City in the Premier League: With and without cable
West Ham United lost their first Premier League game of the season to Aston Villa. However, they have since beaten Crystal Palace in the league and Bournemouth in the EFL Cup.
The Hammers face the Premier League champions this weekend. Pep Guardiola's side have enjoyed a perfect start to the season by defeating Chelsea 2-0 and hammering Ipswich 4-1 — with Erling Haaland scoring a hat-trick.
Haaland has scored 67 goals in 68 Premier League games for City. If West Ham are to have any chance on Saturday, they will need to figure out how to stop Haaland.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The West Ham against Manchester City match will be on NBC and Universo. It will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31. The game will occur at the London Stadium in London, England.
Subscription details
You can watch USA Network and Universo on every major cable network.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch the Premier League on NBC and Universo through Fubo. However, you will need to make sure that those channels are available in your region. Also, you must check that the specific match you want to watch is being broadcast by one of the channels.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch NBC and Universo's coverage of the Premier League is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get USA Network and Universo before subscribing. Also, check that the Premier League channel you want to watch is being shown on one of those channels.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
In the United Kingdom, the Premier League will be broadcast on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.
Canada viewers
In Canada, you can watch the Premier League through Peacock Premium and Fubo.
Australia viewers
If you are watching in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Optus Sport.
Projected starting XI for West Ham
Position
Player
GK
Alphonse Areola
RB
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
CB
Konstantinos Mavropanos
CB
Max Kilman
LB
Emerson
CDM
Guido Rodriguez
RM
Jarrod Bowen
CM
Tomas Soucek
CM
Lucas Paquetá
LM
Mohammed Kudus
CF
Niclas Fullkrug
Projected starting XI for Manchester City
Position
Player
GK
Ederson
CB
Manuel Akanji
CB
Ruben Dias
CB
Josko Gvardiol
CDM
Rico Lewis
CDM
Mateo Kovacic
RW
Savinho
CAM
Bernardo Silva
CAM
Kevin De Bruyne
LW
Jeremy Doku
CF
Erling Haaland