Fansided

How to watch West Ham vs. Manchester City in the Premier League: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch West Ham versus Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend.

By Robert Wheeler

Manchester City FC v Ipswich Town FC - Premier League
Manchester City FC v Ipswich Town FC - Premier League / James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

West Ham United lost their first Premier League game of the season to Aston Villa. However, they have since beaten Crystal Palace in the league and Bournemouth in the EFL Cup.

The Hammers face the Premier League champions this weekend. Pep Guardiola's side have enjoyed a perfect start to the season by defeating Chelsea 2-0 and hammering Ipswich 4-1 — with Erling Haaland scoring a hat-trick.

Haaland has scored 67 goals in 68 Premier League games for City. If West Ham are to have any chance on Saturday, they will need to figure out how to stop Haaland.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The West Ham against Manchester City match will be on NBC and Universo. It will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31. The game will occur at the London Stadium in London, England.

Subscription details

You can watch USA Network and Universo on every major cable network.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch the Premier League on NBC and Universo through Fubo. However, you will need to make sure that those channels are available in your region. Also, you must check that the specific match you want to watch is being broadcast by one of the channels.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch NBC and Universo's coverage of the Premier League is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get USA Network and Universo before subscribing. Also, check that the Premier League channel you want to watch is being shown on one of those channels.

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

In the United Kingdom, the Premier League will be broadcast on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.

Canada viewers

In Canada, you can watch the Premier League through Peacock Premium and Fubo.

Australia viewers

If you are watching in Australia then you will need to be subscribed to Optus Sport.

Projected starting XI for West Ham

Position

Player

GK

Alphonse Areola

RB

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

CB

Konstantinos Mavropanos

CB

Max Kilman

LB

Emerson

CDM

Guido Rodriguez

RM

Jarrod Bowen

CM

Tomas Soucek

CM

Lucas Paquetá

LM

Mohammed Kudus

CF

Niclas Fullkrug

Projected starting XI for Manchester City

Position

Player

GK

Ederson

CB

Manuel Akanji

CB

Ruben Dias

CB

Josko Gvardiol

CDM

Rico Lewis

CDM

Mateo Kovacic

RW

Savinho

CAM

Bernardo Silva

CAM

Kevin De Bruyne

LW

Jeremy Doku

CF

Erling Haaland

feed

Home/Premier League