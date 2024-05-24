How to watch WWE King and Queen of the Ring
By Scott Rogust
Just a couple of weeks ago, WWE presented the Backlash 2024 premium live event, which saw Cody Rhodes defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles and The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga) defeat Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. On Saturday, May 25, WWE fans can watch another special event, with some serious implications for the summer.
WWE presents King and Queen of the Ring, live from Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The show will be headlined by a couple of matches.
Rhodes will once again defend the Undisputed WWE Championship, this time against United States champion Logan Paul. This was initially expected to be a title-for-title match, but will now only be for Rhodes' championship.
Becky Lynch will defend her newly won Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan. Morgan is on a revenge tour, stemming from an injury caused by Rhea Ripley. But now, with Ripley sidelined with an injury of her own, Morgan has targeted Lynch and the Women's World Championship.
Plus, the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments will take place. The winner of the tournaments not only win their respective crown, but will also ean a championship match at SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
For those wondering how they can watch the show, we have you covered with all of the information you need.
WWE King and Queen of the Ring start time
Since King and Queen of the Ring will be taking place from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, that means it will be an earlier start time in the United States. Specifically, the main card will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET, 10:00 a.m. PT.
There will also be a kickoff show beginning at noon ET, which will allow fans to catch up on all of the storylines from the weekly television programs leading into King and Queen of the Ring.
WWE King and Queen of the Ring live stream/how to watch
- Date: Saturday, May 25
- Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Jeddah Super Dome -- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
- Live Stream: Peacock, WWE Network (outside of United States)
King and Queen of the Ring will air exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. You can sign up for a membership for as low as $5.99 a month (or $59.99 annually). There is also a premium plus subscription, which features no ads (with limited exclusions) and runs for $11.99 a month (or $119.99 annually).
Fans outside of the United States can stream King and Queen of the Ring on the WWE Network.
WWE King and Queen of the Ring match card
- Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Logan Paul
- Women's World Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan
- King of the Ring Finals: Gunther vs. Randy Orton/Tama Tonga
- Queen of the Ring Finals: Lyra Valkyria vs. Bianca Belair/Nia Jax
- Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed