How to watch ESPN college football games with Spectrum blackout
The dispute between Disney and Spectrum is encroaching on another week of college football action.
The joy of college football being back has been complicated this year but the inconvenience of a fee hike dispute between Disney, which controls ABC and the ESPN family of networks, and cable service provider Charter Spectrum.
Games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and elsewhere were blacked out in Week 1. With no resolution in sight, it looks like games in Week 2 are also going to be unavailable for Spectrum customers.
The good news is there are alternative ways to watch if you don't have cable or your cable provider is blacked out.
How to watch college football without cable
When it comes down to it, the classic cord-cutting options are the most straightforward options to watch college football without cable.
Fubo TV has a free trial you can use to watch a full Saturday slate of games.
Hulu + Live TV also carries ESPN channels for your enjoyment.
YouTubeTV is another option out there.
Sling TV has ESPN in their channel lineup as well.
The more adventurous out there can look to alternatives like sportsurge or crackstreams.
It's certainly not ideal if you have Spectrum and now have to go out of your way to try out these other services while the Disney dispute continues. But if it's between that and no college football, is it really a choice?
The Week 2 slate is going to be worth watching. No. 10 Notre Dame is playign NC State in Raleigh at 12:00 p.m. ET on ABC. No. 12 Utah is battling Baylor in Waco at the same time on ESPN.
At 3:30 p.m. ET, No. 20 Ole Miss will take on No. 24 Tulane on ESPN2 while No. 23 Texas A&M goes against Miami on ABC.
But the biggest matchup of the weekend is on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. When No. 3 Alabama hosts No. 11 Texas.
No. 19 Wisconsin will be taking on Washington State on ABC at 7:30 p.m. as wel.