Howie Rose’s call of Pete Alonso’s game-winning HR is all kinds of electric
The New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers in Thursday's do-or-die Game 3 after Pete Alonso's go-ahead, three-run moonshot in the ninth inning. It was perhaps the signature moment of this season to date — for Alonso, for the Mets, and for all of baseball.
This is what October is all about. Clutch plays under maximum pressure. There's nothing quite like it.
Nothing elevates a great sports moment like a great call from the commentators on duty. The Mets happen to have one of baseball's best radio voices in Howie Rose, who lived up to the moment with an incredible reaction to what is surely the most consequential and memorable home run of Alonso's illustrious career.
"HE DID IT! HE DID IT!"
Truly the voice of an entire fandom. That call beautifully captures the energy in the building (even in an opposing ballpark) and puts into context something that is often hard to articulate — that we are watching history unfold right before our eyes.
Alonso put what was otherwise a rotten night behind him for the biggest hit of the Mets' season and his career. Before that home run snuck over the right field fence, Alonso was 0-for-3 with a strikeout and a near-catastrophic fielding error in the seventh inning.
In an instant, Alonso went from the butt of jokes and a source of immense frustration in the Mets fandom to a mythic hero, somebody New York fans are simply not prepared to let walk in free agency.
There's a lot of baseball left to be played — the Mets' upcoming five-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies promises plenty of thrills — but New York has all the momentum in the world and a bonafide MVP candidate hitting his stride in Fancisco Lindor. If this home run means that Alonso's bat is alive for the rest of October, the Phils and the postseason field at large is on notice.
Alonso made the All-Star game this season despite uncharacteristic lulls at the plate. It has not been the smoothest campaign, but his talent continues to shine through when the Mets need it to. The Polar Bear has been one of the defining players for this era of Mets baseball. The fact that he's a free agent at season's end only adds to the poetry of this run. We could be watching Alonso's last days in a Mets uniform. It's only fitting that he would go out in a blaze of glory.
What the rest of the postseason holds is unclear, but it's hard not to believe in the Mets' ability to go the distance right now.