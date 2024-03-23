Hubert Davis rips into Tar Heel's toughness in sideline interview
UNC coach Hubert Davis was obviously unhappy with his team's performance in the first half of their game against Michigan State.
By Josh Wilson
Michigan State stormed out to an early lead in the first half of the Round of 32 game between the Spartans and North Carolina Tar Heels. Unshockingly, Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis wasn't happy, but his sideline interview during a timeout was surprising.
Davis ripped into his team's toughness during a timeout at the 11:20 remaining mark in the first half.
"They're tougher. They're catching the ball right underneath the basket. Until we meet the fight, then that's when things will turn around."
Emphatic. Simple. Presumably the same exact message he delivered his players in the huddle as he quickly stormed off to get with his players.
At the next timeout, the Tar Heels still trailed, 28-20, but as the first half trailed on, the Tar Heels went on a 15-0 run that eventually took the Heels in front 32-28 and forced a Spartans timeout. Clearly, something, Davis or otherwise, got the Heels clicking.
A good amount of the Spartans' first half made shots came in the paint. Forward Malik Hall, in particular, screamed out to an early seven points in the first half. UNC was limiting them to some degree outside the paint, but if the Spartans get easy shots near the hoop, does that perimeter defense matter?
Hubert Davis has his work cut out for him at halftime
With the Spartans controlling a sizable portion of the first half, Davis's work is cut out for him when the Heels go to the locker room at halftime. Whether it's tweaking schematics, emphasizing tactics, or just delivering a charge and inspiring set of words, Davis can empower his team to come through in half two.
On the other side, you can already assume longtime Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is thinking about how he can do the same for his side.