Hugh Freeze made himself look incredibly foolish over Kirby Smart, Georgia
As Georgia looks to quickly blow out Auburn, Hugh Freeze learned something new about Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs
In a weekly press conference, Hugh Freeze was unaware that Kirby Smart took the Bulldogs to the national championship in his second year coaching the squad. Smart led Georgia to the college football championship in 2017 before losing to Alabama in overtime.
Freeze, who has a very messy history, is in his first year coaching Auburn this season. The Tigers were able to win their three non-conference games easily before losing to Texas A&M last week. These three schools were tune-up opponents with their one loss obviously being against SEC competition.
It is very hard to see the Tigers beating Georgia this college football weekend. The Bulldogs have had their struggles on offense but the talent on the team should be too much for Auburn in this game. If Auburn wants to be bowl-eligible this season, they will have to beat two lower-tier SEC opponents and take down New Mexico State in their last non-conference game.
What does Auburn need to do in order to win three more games this season?
Based on the first four games, the Auburn Tigers will most likely not reach bowl eligibility through their passing game. With that in mind, the rushing attack led by Jarquez Hunter, Damari Alston, Brian Battie, and Robby Ashford will need to carry the load. The most winnable games on their in-conference schedule is Vanderbilt and Arkansas.
Vanderbilt is a team that hasn't looked good in their couple of games this season as QB AJ Swann has struggled. There is a solid chance that the Tigers can run all over Vandy. On the other hand, the Arkansas Razorbacks are a very solid team led by Raheim Sanders and KJ Jefferson. That will be no easy task.
It's hard to see a world where Auburn's rushing attack could beat a solid offense that took the LSU Tigers to the wire last week. If the Tigers are unable to beat Vanderbilt or Arkansas, they could struggle to reach a bowl game.