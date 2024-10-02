Hugh Freeze’s latest comments on Auburn players could push Tigers to rock bottom
By Lior Lampert
If we've learned anything about Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, he's not afraid to speak his mind.
Freeze calls a spade a spade, even if it's something he should probably keep to himself, like bashing his players after their loss to Oklahoma.
Addressing the media on Monday following the Tigers' 27-21 defeat at the hands of the Sooners, Freeze essentially reminded reporters that the roster lacks talent. Moreover, the Auburn sideline general emphasized that he "inherited" this bunch, though he didn't hand-pick them.
"Building does take time," Freeze stated. "I think you are all aware of what we inherited."
Hugh Freeze’s latest comments on Auburn players could demoralize Tigers
"Our AD [John Cohen] has done a marvelous job of explaining that," Freeze said regarding the current state of Auburn football. "He did to me before I took the job, with the previous recruiting classes not being what you need to compete at a high level. And 57 transfers out in the previous three years before my arrival."
By the sound of it, Freeze isn't thrilled with the remnants (or lack thereof) of his predecessor, Bryan Harsin. The former appeared to take a shot at the latter for putting together an undermanned team, and now he's left picking up the pieces:
"The roster was what it was. Everybody can make their own determination on that, on how many people left and the recruiting rankings..."
Auburn is among the premier programs in college football (and sports in general). At some point, Freeze will have to overcome the issues of the past regime and win ballgames, which he alluded to during his presser. Yet, it feels like the 55-year-old continues hiding behind the wrongdoings of Harsin.
While acknowledging Auburn's struggles, Freeze made disheartening remarks toward his squad. Sure, he doesn't have his pick of the litter. But eventually, it's on him to maximize the group at his disposal and put them in positions to succeed.
At 2-3, Auburn's season has already gone off the rails. However, Freeze publically berating his team could be the final nail in the coffin for the 2024 Tigers.