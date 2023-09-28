Ian Happ earned lifetime approval with one famous Cubs fan over simple gesture
Ian Happ has solidified his status as the most beloved player among all Chicago Cubs fans. While his action may appear simple, it was also one of the most thoughtful gestures by a player in recent memory.
Ian Happ has earned approval from plenty of Chicago Cubs fans after showing them how much he cares for them. It may have just been simple, but the fans love getting noticed.
Happ tossed a signed ball up to a bleacher bum, which included a $100 bill wrapped around it. The ball said, “Thanks for the support all season,” and “You guys are the best in baseball! Enjoy this one on me.”
The guy Happ threw the ball to is known as “Bleacher Jeff,” who is a Cubs superfan mostly known for his odd looks and getting drunk while having fun at the ballpark. Who doesn't love that kind of an afternoon in the bleachers at the Friendly Confines?
Jeff was almost brought to tears and said, “It’s humanizing. We’re all people out here and we want the same thing: For the Cubs to win.” He continued by saying, “It’s nice to feel like, ‘Hey, these guys understand what we’re doing and why we’re doing it.’ They’re fans of us, too," according to Block Club Chicago.
Ian Happ shows fans his respect in Mic'd up interview
Happ knows many of the bleacher bums by name. In a May 9th, 2022, Mic’d up session, he said, “I don’t know if you guys can find Bleach Jeff right behind me; long hair with the beanie right on the corner, that’s my guy.” He finished by saying, “Bleacher Jeff! Amazing! That’s my guy, Bleacher Jeff.”
He has become a fan-favorite player who knows many of the fans despite not having to. Happ is coming off his seventh season with the Cubs and recently signed a 3-year, $61 million contract to ensure he will spend the rest of his career with the Cubs.
The Cubs are in a tight playoff run, currently tied with the Miami Marlins, both with an 82-75 record. Regardless of which one of them makes the playoffs, they both had an amazing season. The Cubs will continue to get better, and Happ will continue to be the same player he has been his whole career as a fan-favorite.