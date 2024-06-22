Ideal Cubs Pete Alonso backup plan gets Jed Hoyer's attention in a big way
Among the many needs this Chicago Cubs team has with the trade deadline rapidly approaching, the need for a big power bat should be high up on Jed Hoyer's priority list. This Cubs offense has underperformed drastically, ranking 17th in runs scored and tied for 19th in home runs after Friday's brutal loss against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets.
Speaking of Alonso, he's been a player linked to the Cubs ever since the Mets had their massive trade deadline fire sale last season. He'd be arguably the best player Chicago can trade for given his monstrous power numbers, but with the Mets playing as well as they are right now, the question of whether he'll even be available is a real one.
Fortunately, Chicago's trade deadline hopes don't have to rely solely on if they can land Alonso. Christian Walker of the Arizona Diamondbacks just proved that with an impressive showing in Thursday's win over the Washington Nationals.
Christian Walker proves he can be a viable Pete Alonso backup plan
Walker recorded two hits in five at-bats on Thursday including this home run which added some insurance for Arizona. That home run was Walker's 17th of the year to go along with 50 RBI. He's tied for fourth in the National League in home runs and sixth in RBI, proving to be arguably the most productive hitter in Arizona's lineup this season.
Big power numbers are nothing new for Walker, who hit 36 home runs with 94 RBI in 2022 and 33 home runs with 103 RBI last season. That bat can fit in perfectly in the middle of Chicago's order.
What makes Walker even more intriguing (arguably more than Alonso) is his ability to defend at an elite level at first base. Walker made an unbelievable play to end Arizona's win in that same game.
Walker has been one of the more underrated stars in the game for a couple of years now, and would help the Cubs a ton if available. The only question is will he actually be available? Walker, like Alonso, is in his final year of club control, but Arizona enters Friday's action just one game under .500 and tied for the third and final NL Wild Card spot.
They'd have to fall off a bit, but if the Diamondbacks do become sellers, Walker is a perfect fit for a team like the Cubs.