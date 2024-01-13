If Baker Mayfield playing vs. Eagles? Latest injury update on Buccaneers quarterback
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' hopes of notching an unexpected playoff victory hinge on Baker Mayfield's injury status.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't even think about notching a playoff win this season at the end of November when they were 4-7. Then five wins in six weeks got them to the top of the NFC South and into the postseason.
Now, as shocking as it may have seemed just a couple of months ago, the Bucs aren't just in the playoffs, but they have a real shot of advancing.
Their opponent on Super Wild Card Weekend is the struggling Philadelphia Eagles, who lost five of their last six and will be without star wide receiver AJ Brown because of injury. Jalen Hurts is also dealing with a finger problem.
The only thing standing between Tampa Bay and the divisional round may be the health of quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The quarterback has been hampered by injuries to his ankle and ribs. He was officially listed as "questionable" on Saturday.
Baker Mayfield injury update: Buccaneers quarterback listed as questionable
Despite the "questionable" tag, there's every expectation from those around the program that he will play on Sunday. Luke Easterling of Athlon tweeted that Mayfield is "expected to start."
Mayfield didn't practice on Thursday but he was a limited participant on Friday and Saturday.
It seems that Mayfield won't be 100 percent healthy for Monday's game. Still, the thought of him actually missing out is unthinkable. It's too big of a moment and he's too big of a competitor.
For Tampa Bay, the important thing is getting more out of their offense as a whole than what they saw in the regular-season finale. While nine points were enough to get the Bucs a win over the Panthers, they'll need a whole lot more than that to overcome the Eagles, who are three-point road favorites despite their own banged-up and reeling roster.