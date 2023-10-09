If Braves struggle, Rangers lineup should scare all remaining World Series contenders

Texas Rangers team offensive ranks this season:



AVG .263 - 2nd

OBP .337 - 3rd

SLG .452 - 3rd

Runs 881 - 3rd

HR 233 - 3rd

WRC+ 114 - 4th



This team is a scary postseason draw.



They are RELENTLESS offensively. pic.twitter.com/Tar7vouv9C