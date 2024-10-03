If Ohio State loses to Iowa, Ryan Day's days are numbered
As the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare to face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, an air of unease hangs over Columbus. While the Buckeyes are favored, the stakes for head coach Ryan Day are high. It may seem premature to suggest that Day's job could be in jeopardy — after all, he has an impressive 45-6 record at the helm.
However, a closer look reveals why a loss to Iowa could be the tipping point for a fanbase and administration growing restless with merely "good" results.
At Ohio State, "good" isn't good enough. Urban Meyer's national championship and the legacy of Woody Hayes loom large. Day inherited a juggernaut, and while he's kept the machine humming, he hasn't quite reached the pinnacle. The Buckeyes have made the College Football Playoff twice under Day but haven't claimed the ultimate prize.
In a program where national titles are the expectation, not the aspiration, this creates pressure.
Ohio State losing to Iowa would magnify Ryan Day's biggest shortcoming
Day's most glaring weakness has been his performance in marquee matchups. The loss to Michigan in 2022 was particularly stinging, ending a long streak of dominance over their arch-rivals. Add in playoff losses to Clemson and Alabama, and a pattern emerges of Ohio State falling short when the lights are brightest.
Iowa isn't Michigan or Alabama, but that's precisely why a loss would be so damaging. The Hawkeyes, while respected, aren't considered on Ohio State's level. A defeat here would suggest that Day's teams are not just struggling against elite competition, but potentially regressing.
Day's reputation as an offensive mastermind is well-earned. The Buckeyes consistently field one of the nation's most potent attacks. However, defensive inconsistencies have plagued his tenure. The hiring of Jim Knowles as defensive coordinator was meant to address this, but early-season struggles against lesser opponents have raised eyebrows.
If Iowa, known more for stout defense than offensive fireworks, manages to put up points on Saturday, it will renew questions about Day's ability to field a complete team.
The transfer portal has changed roster management dramatically. While Ohio State has benefited from transfers like quarterback Will Howard and safety Caleb Downs, there's a delicate balance between bringing in immediate impact players and developing homegrown talent.
A loss to Iowa could spark an exodus of key players, testing Day's ability to maintain roster stability in this volatile era.
Ohio State's recruiting has remained elite under Day, but there are whispers of slippage. The Buckeyes currently rank first in the 2025 recruiting class, per On3 Recruiting, but a high-profile loss could give rivals ammunition on the recruiting trail.
The Iowa game also kicks off a brutal stretch for Ohio State, with matchups against Oregon, Nebraska, and Penn State ahead. A loss to the Hawkeyes would not only be demoralizing but could send the season into a tailspin. Day needs momentum heading into this gauntlet, not questions about his job security.
The fans are among the most passionate in college football. They've been spoiled by success, and recent disappointments have eroded some of the goodwill Day built up early in his tenure. Social media chatter and call-in shows already feature grumblings. A loss to Iowa would turn those grumblings into roars.
It's important to note that Day's job isn't truly on the line this Saturday. However, a loss to Iowa would significantly shorten his leash. To secure his long-term future in Columbus, Day needs to:
- Show tactical flexibility, especially on defense
- Win a signature game against a top-ranked opponent
- Develop depth through both recruitment and strategic use of the transfer portal
- Reclaim Big Ten dominance, starting with beating Michigan
Ryan Day is an excellent coach who has maintained Ohio State's place among college football's elite. However, the nature of the job means that excellence is the baseline expectation. A loss to Iowa wouldn't be a fatal blow, but it would expose the cracks in Day's armor that have been forming over the past few seasons.