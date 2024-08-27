If Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is right, the Blue Jays really didn’t need Shohei Ohtani
We can never accuse Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of lacking self-confidence.
In a recent sitdown with ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, Guerrero spoke glowingly of his own ability when discussing his unusual career arc. Despite prolonged slumps in 2022 and 2023, Guerrero maintained belief in his own talent. The payoff has been a dominant 2024 campaign, in which Guerrero is slashing .320/.395/.557 with 27 home runs and 85 RBI through 497 ABs.
It has been more than a return to form for the one-time MVP runner-up. Guerrero is on track for arguably his best season yet, or at least his best half season. The Toronto Blue Jays are crumbling around him, unfortunately, but Guerrero has remained positive about his situation and dedicated to excellence at the plate.
When talking to ESPN, he also made a bold proclamation about his standing in the hierarchy of MLB stardom. Vladdy doesn't think he's one of the best. He thinks he is the best.
"In my mind, I'm the best in the world."
That is... a real take. Guerrero ought to have that confidence in himself — all the greats do — but of course, we as fans can poke holes in his resumé.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. proclaims himself as MLB's best player
The consensus for the 'Best Player' mantle in the MLB right now belongs to Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani. Even as a full-time DH, on the heels of his second elbow surgery, Ohtani is about to win his third MVP award. If there's a close second, it is Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees slugger with 51 home runs and 122 RBI in late August.
It's not a coincidence that Los Angeles and New York are atop their divisions, both in the running for No. 1 seeds, while the Blue Jays are toiling in mediocrity. Baseball is one of the truest team sports — one person cannot elevate the whole collective — but Guerrero struggled out of the gate this season before finding his footing. In the interim, Toronto's competitive aspirations fell apart at the seams.
Guerrero is clearly on the path to some level of greatness. Not unlike his father, Guerrero possesses an unbelievable ability to process pitches in real time. His bat-to-ball skills are off the charts, and his teammate George Springer is backing the hype train. He does not call Guerrero the best in the world, but he does bestow a top-five label upon the first baseman.
"I think it gets lost on a lot of people how young he actually is. At 25 years old I was basically in my second season in the big leagues. He's, in my opinion, a top-five player in this game, and he's going to be for a long time. I think once he kinda discovers that next level, he's going to be unbelievable."
This is the bedrock for Blue Jays optimism right now. Guerrero clearly wants to be in Toronto, unlike certain other mid-20s stars on the roster. He is a truly elite offensive talent and the sort of slugging superstar you can build a productive offense around. Toronto has the capital to improve its roster, as evidenced by a $700 million pursuit of Shohei Ohtani last winter, but Ross Atkins and the front office (and the powers above them) need to actually step up and deliver.
Guerrero's contract expires after next season. He's open to an extension, but that doesn't mean he will accept one. Not when his free agent market is sure to be robust. The Blue Jays could face significant competition for Guerrero's services unless they act fast and with aggression.
From there, the goal should be to right the wrongs of a failed offseason and finally put a proper contender in Guerrero's orbit.