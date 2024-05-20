Ill-advised chant by Knicks fans comes back to haunt them
The New York Knicks had one of their best seasons in recent memory, going 50-32 and locking up the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. They had Jalen Brunson playing like an MVP candidate and a slew of role players playing the best basketball of their careers. This Knicks team had heart and grit that won over the hearts of Knicks fans all over New York.
When they're good, the energy Knicks fans provide is unmatched. We've seen it with chants aimed at players like Trae Young and Joel Embiid, and we saw it in the middle of their second-round series against the Indiana Pacers when Knicks fans were seemingly looking ahead to the Eastern Conference Finals.
After going up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series against the Pacers, Knicks fans could see the Eastern Conference Finals approaching. They were one win away. They wanted Boston. Unfortunately, things didn't go their way, and they wound up losing the series to Indiana. They never got Boston.
Knicks fans confident chant ages as poorly as possible
Granted, it took the greatest shooting performance in NBA postseason history for the Pacers to take down the injured Knicks, but still, this is a results-based sport. Knicks fans assumed that their team had the series in the bag after taking a 3-2 series lead, but evidently they did not. The Pacers stormed back to win games six and seven to take the series.
Overlooking the Pacers clearly turned out to age horribly for this fanbase. Losing to the Boston Celtics after chanting that they wanted them would've been a bad look, but since the Celtics are the better team on paper, it wouldn't have been too embarrassing. Chanting that "We want Boston" only to not even get to face them is a whole other level of embarrassing.
Knicks fans understandably got a bit riled up seeing their best team in decades have success and had what turned out to be unrealistic expectations. Even if the Knicks did outlast the Pacers, were they really going to beat Boston even if they had a healthy OG Anunoby?
Pacers fans can enjoy the fact that Knicks fans might've wanted Boston but instead got Cancun.