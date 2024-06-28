Immanuel Quickley contract details, grade: Raptors lock down another young star
For the last year, analysts have wondered what the future holds for Immanuel Quickley, but the Toronto Raptors have answered this question resoundingly. Quickley, who came over mid-season from the Knicks as part of a trade package for OG Anunoby averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game on 42 percent shooting, in the 38 games he appeared in for Toronto.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Quickely is now definitively a part of the Raptors' long-term plans.
Grading the Raptors max contract to keep Immanuel Quickley long-term
While Quickley played like an above-average starter in his short time with the Raptors this season, this contract could be considered a bit of an overpay by current standards. The $35 million range is usually reserved for veterans who can be borderline All-Stars in the weaker Eastern Conference. As it currently stands, Quickley likely has little way to go before reaching that status next season.
Still, it should be noted that Quickley is a good fit with Scottie Barnes, who the franchise is trying to build around. It's clear with this deal that the Raptors are looking to compete for sixth or fifth in the Eastern Conference or a spot in the play-in tournament this season. It should also be noted that the likely upcoming cap inflation makes this contract seem a lot less than an overpay than the NBA X community will likely make it out to be in the coming days.
This deal makes a lot more sense considering the cap will probably increase by 10 percent starting in the 2025-26 season due to the new TV deal. Yes, $35 million might sound like a lot in the current NBA climate but one must consider the incoming inflation that will likely happen in the NBA with a new $76 billion TV deal in 2025.