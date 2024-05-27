Immediate depth option emerges after Ronald Acuña Jr's injury
Replacing a talent like Ronald Acuña Jr. is simply not possible. Yes, he had gotten off to a slow start to this season, but this guy is truly a one-of-one type of talent. Not only did he hit 41 home runs last season, but he also stole 73 bases en route to his first MVP award. Even with his slow start to this season, that kind of player can't be replaced.
While the Atlanta Braves will downgrade with whatever option they bring in, outfield depth is something they have to consider pursuing. They have Adam Duvall ready to step in, but the depth following him is rather bleak. They turned to JP Martinez to take Acuña's spot for now and have Forrest Wall in the minors, but neither one of those players has done much in the majors.
Fortunately for the Braves, an option just emerged on the waiver wire for them to consider as the Washington Nationals DFA'd longtime center fielder Victor Robles on Monday.
Immediate depth option emerges for Braves thanks to NL East rival
Robles is a player that Braves fans are very familiar with considering he has spent his entire eight-year career in the NL East with the Nationals. Robles hasn't come close to looking like the top prospect he was once considered, but he can be a decent fourth outfielder on a team.
The 27-year-old is known for two things, speed and defense. Those traits are why he has lasted as long as he has in the majors, as evidenced by his .236/.311/.356 career slash line and they're why he was a starter on the World Series-winning team in 2019.
Robles has a decent .727 OPS against lefties in his career, so he can potentially be the new platoon partner for Jarred Kelenic while also improving Atlanta's defense and giving them a potential late-game pinch runner if needed.
No Robles will not and should not be an everyday player on a contending team like the Braves, but he might be a better fit than the likes of Martinez or Wall which can help them for now at least until the trade deadline for if/when they pursue a bigger upgrade.