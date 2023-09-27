In His Bag: NFL stats behind Dolphins’ 70-point explosion show genius of Mike McDaniel
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel schemed a perfect game against the Broncos in Week 3. Here are the next-level stats to prove it.
By Kristen Wong
From ball boy to head coach, Mike McDaniel has come a long way. The most likable coach in the league right now also happens to be one of the most brilliant on the offensive side of the ball as McDaniel orchestrated a stunning beatdown of his former team in Week 3.
Seventy points scored. 203 yards from running back De'Von Achane, 157 yards from Tyreek Hill, a touchdown to The Chosen One, and a nifty no-look pass from Tua Tagovailoa to add a bit of pizzazz. Oh, and those are only a quarter of the highlights from the game.
Sean Payton and the Broncos stood no chance against the Dolphins in the historic 70-20 rout. Miami has put up 130 points in only the first three weeks of the season and arguably ranks as the top-performing offense in the league thus far.
Tired: Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are the best coach-quarterback duo in 2023.
Wired: Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa are the best coach-quarterback duo in 2023.
Take a look at the advanced stats below to see how McDaniel took apart the Broncos defense last Sunday.
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel reached in his bag to blow out Broncos in Week 3
When McDaniel owns a handful of the fastest NFL players in his offense, he's going to take advantage of their strengths and scheme nasty runs for Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Waddle, among others.
In particular, the Dolphins head coach has managed to give the ball to his offensive threats in wide open space through the use of motion -- from there, his players thrive in YAC ability and can force an insane number of broken tackles.
McDaniel gave Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph nightmares with his versatile placement of Hill, Achane, and other speedsters in his formation, requiring opposing defenders to chase someone like Hill pre-snap and also stay tight in coverage on him once Tagovailoa receives the ball.
Tagovailoa is averaging 2.34 seconds in the pocket before throwing, the first in the NFL among qualified quarterbacks. That split-second window affords defenders hardly any time to keep track of Miami's blazing-fast targets.
Offensively, there's just no match for what the Dolphins have been cooking in Miami. McDaniel reached into his bag for his brilliantly executed game plan to strip the Broncos naked, and chances are he's going to do so to every team that comes their way. Best of luck to all the defenses out there.