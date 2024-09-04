In the Market: Looking at the top QB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft Class, Week 1 edition
By Scott Rogust
The time has come. The full start of the college football season spells the end for the summer and an introduction to the fall. That mean, plenty of weekends will be spent on our collective couches, watching a full Saturday watching our favorite teams play, as well as tuning in for the largest games of the slate.
With the start of the 2024 season, that means it's also the start of NFL Draft season. Throughout the year, NFL fans will keep their eyes on the top prospects in next year's class to evaluate how high or low they'll be drafted, and if they will be in range for their favorite team. Perhaps the most followed position every year is at quarterback.
The 2024 class was lauded for the quarterback talent available. Caleb Williams went first overall to the Chicago Bears, Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels was selected by the Washington Commanders, and Drake Maye was tabbed to be the eventual successor to Tom Brady for the New England Patriots, and J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr., and Bo Nix were all getting selected within the first 12 picks. There were plenty of teams who needed a contingency plan at the quarterback position who were left out, notably the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders. While the 2024 class was more universally praised, that doesn't mean the 2025 class is lackluster.
This season, "In the Market" will follow the performance of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 class throughout the campaign. From that, we will get a feel of whose draft stock is rising, and whose is falling, on a weekly basis. While there is plenty of draft eligible quarterbacks this season, we're going to begin by focusing on these five quarterbacks, who will likely be drafted very early come next April:
- Carson Beck, Georgia
- Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
- Quinn Ewers, Texas
- Jalen Milroe, Alabama
- Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
This doesn't mean we will be sticking strictly with these five quarterback prospects. There will be chances for other quarterbacks to make the list. So, let's get started. We'll take a look at how these five quarterbacks played in Week 1.
Taking Stock: How top 2025 NFL Draft QBs fared in Week 1
Carson Beck, Georgia
Entering this season, there will be debate as to which quarterback should be the first taken off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. Thus far, the consensus is that Georgia's Carson Beck will be that quarterback. Beck is 6-foot-4 and weighs 220 pounds, the prototypical size for an NFL quarterback. But he has the arm strength that will intrigue teams, and playing on Georgia against the SEC will prepare him well for when he does eventually make the leap to the pros.
Beck had to prove himself to start the year, as he no longer has top weapons in Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey. Plus, his Week 1 opponent was against the No. 14 Clemson Tigers.
The first half was a rough one for both teams, as there wasn't a lot of scoring, as evident by the 6-3 Georgia lead entering halftime. Whatever Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said in the locker room worked, because the game turned into a 34-3 blowout victory.
Beck completed 23-of-33 pass attempts for 278 yards and two touchdowns. For this performance, Beck was named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week.
Most of Beck's passes came from less than 10 yards out. But Beck thrived from 10-19 yards, completing six-for-nine for 127 yards and a touchdown.
So far, Beck lived up to the hype. We'll see if he can keep it up throughout the season.
Next Game: vs. Tennessee Tech, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2:00 p.m. ET
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
One quarterback who has a realistic chance to get drafted ahead of Beck is Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. After making the jump to Colorado alongside his father and head coach, Deion, there were questions as to how he would perform in a Power 5. As it turns out, Sanders was great his first year at Colorado. Now, he is entering his second season, his first in the Big 12.
On Thursday, Colorado faced off against the North Dakota State Bison. While wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter stole the show with 132 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns, Sanders had himself a game as well.
Sanders completed 26-of-34 throws for 445 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Sanders thrived throwing the football 20 yards and further, completing five-of-eight attempts for 194 yards and two touchdowns.
Next week will be a huge game for Colorado, as they face off against their first Big 12 opponent of the season -- the Nebraska Cornhuskers
Next Game: at Nebraska, Saturday, Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m. ET
Quinn Ewers, Texas
Quinn Ewers had the chance to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, but opted to stay at Texas for another year. When looking at the decision on paper, not only would he have the chance to contend for the College Football National Championship again after falling short in the Semifinals, but also has a better shot at being drafted highly. Ewers was a top high school recruit, but never really had the chance to showcase what he could bring due to numerous injuries.
Ewers opened up the 2024 season against the Colorado State Rams. Let's just say it was an easy and quick day at the office for Ewers. Colorado State had no chance, as Texas destroyed them by the score of 52-0.
Ewers threw for 260 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while completing 20-of-27 passes. By the end of the third quarter, Ewers was pulled from the game due to the win being solidified and was replaced by Arch Manning.
One area of Ewers' game that is up for debate is his ability to throw deep. In this game, Ewers didn't take any chances from 20 yards or further down the field, throwing just one pass, which was incomplete. From 10-19 yards downfield, Ewers threw for 84 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while completing four-of-eight attempts, per Pro Football Focus.
Ewers gets a true test next week when they face the Michigan Wolverines.
Next Game: at Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 7, 12:00 p.m. ET
Jalen Milroe, Alabama
It was quite the journey for Jalen Milroe last season. Milroe replaced Bryce Young as the starting quarterback, found himself benched in Week 3, had an incredible game-winning play in the Iron Bowl against Auburn, won the SEC Championship against Georgia, and led the team to the College Football Playoff. As if things couldn't get more hectic for Milroe, head coach Nick Saban shockingly retired after the season. But for Milroe, he had, perhaps, the perfect coach to come in and replace Saban in Kalen DeBoer.
Just last year, DeBoer coached the Washington Huskies to the CFP National Championship Game. Look no further than how electric Washington's offense was with Michael Penix Jr. leading the way. Alabama fans got their first look at the DeBoer offense led by Milroe this past Saturday against Western Kentucky.
Let's just say the offense was as advertised, with Alabama picking up 600 total yards. Yes, 600 total yards on offense. Milroe accounted for 279 of those yards and scored five touchdowns. Oh, and he was removed from the game early since it was so out of reach, with Alabama picking up a 63-0 victory.
Milroe completed seven-of-nine passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. The junior also picked up 79 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Milroe showed why he is one of the more dangerous quarterbacks to face in college, with this 21-yard touchdown run to put Alabama up 49-0.
Milroe completed two passes 20 yards and further. The results? 139 yards and two touchdowns. Not bad. Not bad at all.
Much like the Washington Huskies were last year, Alabama is going to be a fun team to watch. Milroe has a serious chance to win the Heisman Trophy if he can play like this consistently and quite possibly become a first-round prospect next April.
Next Game: vs. South Florida, Saturday, Sept. 7, 7:00 p.m. ET
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
All eyes are on the Ole Miss Rebels to see if they can leap over the hump in the SEC. After all, Nick Saban is no longer the head coach of Alabama. There are high expectations on head coach Lane Kiffin, as he has built up quite a powerhouse during his tenure.
One player who is pivotal to the Rebels' success is Jaxson Dart. Dart, a four-star recruit out of Utah, took a huge leap last season, helping the team win the Peach Bowl. Now, with the College Football Playoff expanded to 12-teams, Dart will be tasked with leading Ole Miss there. If he does, he can seriously improve his already high draft stock.
Dart got off to a great start to his senior season this past Saturday. Facing off against Furman, No. 6 Ole Miss picked up an easy 76-0 victory. Dart just had one half of work, with Ole Miss entering the locker room with a 52-0 lead.
Dart completed 22-of-27 pass attempts for 418 yards and five touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Dart completed all five of his throws between 10-19 yards downfield for 100 yards and a touchdown, while throwing five completions for 232 yards and three touchdowns on seven attempts from 20 yards or more downfield.
Dart also picked up 27 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on six carries.
It was quite the start to the season for Dart, who could be an early draft pick if he keeps things up.
Next Game: vs. Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept. 7, 4:15 p.m. ET
One 2025 NFL Draft QB sleeper who turned heads in Week 1: Noah Fifita, Arizona
Every week, we will not only look at the top quarterback prospects in college but also those who made a statement this past week. For Week 1, one player who made such a statement is Arizona's Noah Fifita.
Fifita made a name for himself last season for the Wildcats, helping lead the team to a 10-3 record, an Alamo Bowl win over Oklahoma, and Top 25 victories against UCLA, Washington State, Oregon State, and Utah. Fifita threw for 2,869 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions on a 72.4 completion percentage. As a result of these feats, Fifita was named the winner of the Pac-12's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. What could work against him as a high draft pick is his height, as he's listed as 5-foot-10.
With a new head coach Brent Brennan, Fifita had a great start to his junior year. Facing off against New Mexico, Fifita completed 19-of-31 throws for 422 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in Arizona's 61-39 win.
Fifita could be a serious contender for the Heisman Trophy as the season proceeds. It will be interesting to see how NFL teams view Fifita as a pro prospect.
One 2025 NFL Draft QB who needs to show teams more after Week 1: Conner Weigman, Texas A&M
Entering this season, Connor Weigman of Texas A&M is deemed by some analysts as a top quarterback prospect for the 2025 class. It's understandable, considering he was a five-star recruit and a highly touted quarterback out of high school in 2022. The Cypress native committed to play for the Aggies, and received the starting gig in 2023, only for it to end after four games due to a season-ending injury. Now, he is looking to play a full season and help lead the Aggies to the College Football Playoff.
Weigman had his first test of the season, taking on No. 7 Notre Dame and didn't have the best outing. The sophomore completed 12 passes for 100 yards total...on 30 attempts. In those 30 attempts were two interceptions. The first took place early in the second quarter, setting up Notre Dame in the red zone and kicking a game-tying field goal. The second was just before halftime with Texas A&M struggling to make it past midfield on seven plays.
Credit can be given to the Fighting Irish defense, which was ruthless in stifling the Aggies offense. Specifically, Texas A&M's offense was held to 246 yards, and converted on just 4-of-13 third down plays.
Weigman told reporters days after the game that he told his teammates that there were no excuses for how he played and that he knows he has to perform better under center. Given the Aggies were one of the Top 25 teams entering the season, Weigman needs to play better, especially since the SEC has only gotten tougher.